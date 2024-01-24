Demi Moore leads the best dressed alongside Calista Flockhart and Naomi Watts on red carpet

On a star-studded Tuesday evening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the luminaries of Hollywood graced the premiere of FX's new series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Among the constellation of stars was Demi Moore, who at 61, encapsulated the essence of old Hollywood glamour in a striking black and white gown, ingeniously designed to resemble a swan.

This sartorial homage to the show's setting in the glitzy era of the 1960s and 70s was accented with sparkling earrings and silver bracelets, making Demi the epitome of timeless elegance.

Her co-star, Diane Lane, matched the grandeur in a monochrome gown that showcased her enduring allure, while Calista Flockhart captivated in a plunging dress that combined a sleek black bodice with a striking striped skirt.

© Arturo Holmes Demi Moore attends FX's "Feud: Capote VS. The Swans" New York Premiere

Naomi Watts, ever the embodiment of grace, sizzled in a black lace number complete with side cut-outs and a whimsical swan clutch, complemented by satin gloves that reached her elbows.

Naomi's ensemble was not only a nod to the theme of the evening but also a display of her impeccable taste, further enhanced by her husband, Billy Crudup, who looked every inch the dapper gentleman in his black suit and bowtie.

© Arturo Holmes (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

The series at the center of the evening's festivities stars Tom Hollander as Truman Capote and chronicles his turbulent relationship with the crème de la crème of New York society — the Swans.

His intimate entanglement with these socialites came to a dramatic head when his scathing portrayal of them in "La Côte Basque, 1965" led to his expulsion from their elite circle.

© Arturo Holmes Diane Lane

Demi takes on the role of Ann 'Bang-Bang' Woodward, whose scandalous life and tragic end encapsulate the dark underbelly of high society.

Her portrayal promises to delve deep into the complexities of a woman scorned by public perception and haunted by a past that ultimately consumed her.

© Arturo Holmes Molly Ringwald

Diane brings to life Nancy 'Slim' Keith, whose sharp tongue and tumultuous love life were as legendary as her social standing. She embodies a character whose zest for life and disregard for convention ensured her a permanent place in the annals of socialite history.

Calista steps into the shoes of Lee Radziwill, overshadowed sister to Jackie Kennedy, offering a glimpse into the life of a woman striving to forge her own identity.

© ANGELA WEISS US actress Calista Flockhart arrives for FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Naomi portrays Babe Paley, whose devastating betrayal by Capote's pen revealed the fragility beneath her poised exterior. It's a role that underscores the thin line between public image and private agony.

The event also saw Molly Ringwald in a sumptuous black velvet gown, her role as Johnny Carson's ex-wife Joanne Carson marking a pivotal point in the narrative, while Chloe Sevigny dazzled in white, her portrayal of CZ Guest adding depth to the story of a friendship that withstood the test of public scandal.

© Variety Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, too, graced the event, her white gown and fuzzy bolero lending her an air of ethereal beauty. Her presence served as a testament to the intergenerational appeal of the series, bridging the gap between the golden age of Hollywood and the modern screen.

