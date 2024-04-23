Aaron Taylor-Johnson gives off big Bond energy for solo appearance

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was suited and booted in monochromatic black to attend a special screening of his new movie The Fall Guy at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Monday.

The Kick Ass star, 33, joined co-stars Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Hannah Waddingham on the yellow carpet, looking suave in a tailored black suit layered over a fitted black vest.

Aaron, who is married to British film director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, wore his brunette locks pushed back, rocking a rugged full beard and two gold hoop earrings to complete his relaxed-yet-refined aesthetic.

© Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked sharp in monochromatic black at the special screening

The actor's appearance comes shortly after a media whirlwind had tipped him to play the next James Bond - though the identity of the next 007 hasn't officially been confirmed yet.

The British actor, who found fame as teenage heartthrob Robbie in Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging in 2008, was "expected to accept the role" of Bond "imminently" according to a report in The Sun.

© Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Winston Duke attending a special screening of The Fall Guy at the BFI Imax Waterloo, London.

For now, Aaron is remaining tight-lipped about any potential contract signing, and even issued a curt response to a journalist poised on the red carpet of yesterday's screening.

"Are you sick of being asked about Bond?" asked the reporter, to which Aaron let out a long, tired sigh. He replied: "Are you sick of asking the question?" then exited the conversation.

© Getty Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the world premiere of "Back To Black" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

For now, it seems Aaron is focusing on his current projects, as well as being a doting father to his daughters; Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12 as well as his wife Sam's daughters from a previous relationship; Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17.

Recently, Sam opened up about her husband and their 24-year age gap, which remains the fascination of fans.

"Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people… want to understand things when they can’t, they want to pick apart when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is," Sam revealed to the BBC’s 'This Cultural Life' podcast.

© Instagram Aaron and Sam renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversay

"And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination," she admitted. Despite the noise surrounding their relationship, the Taylor-Johnsons appear to be stronger than ever since tying the knot in 2012.

"Happy Birthday my darling @samtaylorjohnson," Aaron penned on Instagram to mark his wife's birthday.

"You’re an exceptional woman, there’s really no one I know quite like you. You are the most wonderful doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters. A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate and I’m always blown away by you. You're so cool. I couldn’t be more proud and excited for this year ahead for you."