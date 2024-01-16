Emmys 2024 red carpet dominated by nominee dressed as a green goblin – here are 5 other wildest outfits in Emmys history

Amidst all the glitz and glamor of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards' red carpet, one look stood out in a way that screams "it's not easy being green."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestant Princess Poppy, who was part of the contingent that won the prize for Best Reality Competition, quickly went viral for their green goblin-troll ensemble, a contrast to the other queens, who opted for elaborate pageant gowns.

© Getty Images RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy went viral for dressing like a green goblin at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

"I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head," Poppy told Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet. "Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me – in the worst way possible."

Here are five other looks in the history of the Emmys that'll probably also make you go "now that's wild…"

Chyna, Emmys 1999 © Getty Images Late wrestler and actress Chyna, real name Joan Marie Laurer, made quite an entrance at the 51st Primetime Emmy Awards in an outfit that resembled something she'd wear in the ring. The WWE legend wore an amalgamation of a black leather bodysuit as a dress with daring slits and cut-outs all around, showing off quite a bit of her ripped physique and piped with rhinestones across the edges. MORE: The best after-party looks from the Emmy Awards 2024

Sarah Jessica Parker, Emmys 2000 © Getty Images In what is the clearest homage to Carrie Bradshaw we could ever see, Sarah Jessica Parker strutted into the 52nd Primetime Emmy Awards in a custom Oscar De La Renta pink dress that was quite buzzworthy at the time. While tame by today's standards, the larger-than-life dress with a grand hoop skirt covered in feathers embodied the Sex and the City lead's unabashedly quirky and feminine sense of style. And let's not forget that random piece of tulle wrapped around Sarah's arm. SEE: Emmy Awards: 15 Most glamorous gowns of all time

Victoria Rowell, Emmys 2009 © Getty Images The Young and the Restless star Victoria Rowell sparked conversation at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards with a blue strapless dress that eschewed sparkle to sport the face of then-POTUS Barack Obama. The actress and author revealed that the point of the dress was to make a statement about youth in foster care at a time when, just eight months into his presidency, Obamacare was enduring the struggle of being passed by the Congress. MORE: Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks

Fred Armisen, Emmys 2015 © Getty Images Actor and comedian Fred Armisen made a s(p)lash at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in a tribute to horror icon Freddy Krueger, including a red and green striped tie over a black suit with a white button down. And, of course, a glove with claws meant to slash. While the look may have seemed out of place for the Portlandia creator, it actually served as a tribute to horror director Wes Craven, who created the character of Krueger and passed away three weeks before the ceremony. GALLERY: 8 cutest couple moments at the 2024 Emmys: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski and more

Gwendoline Christie, Emmys 2019 © Getty Images Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie seemingly imbibed the holy spirit with her Gucci white and red robed gown, which had many immediately drawing comparisons to symbolism both Christian and ancient. The sweeping patterned ensemble was memed by many who thought it looked like Jesus Christ's robes from the painting of the Last Supper, or more like opulent ancient Roman togas. We'll let you be the judge. GLOW: The best beauty looks at the Emmys 2024

