Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox: The best-dressed celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2024
It's another fashionable week for A-listers of all varieties

Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
It’s been a huge few weeks for famed faces of all variations, and things aren’t looking so slow down any time soon. From awards shows, red carpet appearances, front row Fashion Week sightings and regular celeb business, the world’s most notable stars are out in full force, of course donning some seriously stylish looks. 

The latest celeb-adorned carpet was Salt Lake Cities 2024 Sundance Film Festival. From Aubrey Plaza wearing sneakers with tights to Julia Fox wearing a very Julia Fox-coded ensemble, here are all the best-dressed celebs that have taken to the carpet thus far. 

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza wears a black turtleneck, cardigan, tights and mini shorts at 2024 Sundance Film Festival© Matt Winkelmeyer
Iconic behaviour

Just when I thought I couldn't love her anymore, she pulls up to the function wearing sneakers and itty bitty shorts. Keeping things subtle, the White Lotus star layered a pair of opaque black tights under micro shorts and a black turtleneck under a long-line button-up cardigan. The whole look was topped off with a pair of sensible, high-top sneakers. 

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart wears red trousers and a white vest and sneakers to attend Sundance Film Festival © Matt Winkelmeyer
We love a casual red carpet look

Keeping things casual, Kristen Stewart wore a pair of red hot trousers, complete with a singular cream stripe down the side. She paired her funky pants with a distressed vest top and a pair of Adidas sneakers. 

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends the "Rob Peace" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a double denim look consisting of a maxi skirt and bustier corset© Dia Dipasupil
I am in love with the waistband detailing

Singer, songwriter and now actress, Camila Cabello proved that double denim in all forms is still very much on trend. The star paired a maxi denim skirt, complete with a train, and a front zip bustier corset together to create an effortlessly cool ensemble.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox attends the "Presence" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a black sequin dress, cropped hoodie and black boots © Matt Winkelmeyer
Does she ever miss?

As per usual, Julia Fox came to play, donning an all-black outfit so complex you have to look twice. She paired a bodycon sequin dress with an ultra-cropped hoodie that looks to say “MOM” across the chest in classic frat boy style lettering, a pair of micro leather gloves and heeled black boots. The crop hoodie also featured accentuated shoulder pads, adding that beloved Julia Fox zest.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends "The Outrun" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a baby blue sequin jumpsuit and heels© Matt Winkelmeyer
Could midi-length jumpsuits be a new trend?

Debuting a fresh bob cut, Saoirse Ronan completed her new do with a light-catching sequin stripe jumpsuit and a pair of artistic heels.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala wearing a matching Chanel jacket and pant combo© Matt Winkelmeyer
The bangs really pull the whole look together

Kristen Stewart spiced things up for her next red carpet appearance, swapping her red trousers and vest top for a matching Chanel jacket and trouser combo. 

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a cream two piece suit and black shoes© Dia Dipasupil
Huge fan of this look for obvious reasons...

Mr Pascal was all smiles on the red carpet presumably because he finally got his sling off (real ones know what I’m talking about) that’s been accompanying the star to award shows for the past few months. To celebrate the star chose to sport a matching cream colour two-piece, complete with black contrasting stitch accents.

Riley Keough

Riley Keough attends the "Sasquatch Sunset" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a checked blazer dress, lace tights and black boots. © Dia Dipasupil
I desperately need these tights

All eyes were on Riley Keough's tight choice at the Sasquatch Sunset Premiere. Choosing to pair her delicate white lace tights with a black and white checkered blazer dress and calf-high black boots, the actress took the chic casual dress code to all-new heights.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone attends the "Krazy House" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival wearing a black and borwn two piece set, black tights and a black turtleneck© Michael Loccisano
Cher Horowitz would be so proud

Channelling her inner Clueless, Alicia Silverstone looked chicer than ever in a matching brown and black snakeskin print twin set. The actress paired her look with a sheer turtleneck and a swooping side-parted hairdo.

