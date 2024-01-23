Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox: The best-dressed celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2024

It’s been a huge few weeks for famed faces of all variations, and things aren’t looking so slow down any time soon. From awards shows, red carpet appearances, front row Fashion Week sightings and regular celeb business, the world’s most notable stars are out in full force, of course donning some seriously stylish looks.

The latest celeb-adorned carpet was Salt Lake Cities 2024 Sundance Film Festival. From Aubrey Plaza wearing sneakers with tights to Julia Fox wearing a very Julia Fox-coded ensemble, here are all the best-dressed celebs that have taken to the carpet thus far.

Aubrey Plaza © Matt Winkelmeyer Iconic behaviour Just when I thought I couldn't love her anymore, she pulls up to the function wearing sneakers and itty bitty shorts. Keeping things subtle, the White Lotus star layered a pair of opaque black tights under micro shorts and a black turtleneck under a long-line button-up cardigan. The whole look was topped off with a pair of sensible, high-top sneakers.

Kristen Stewart © Matt Winkelmeyer We love a casual red carpet look Keeping things casual, Kristen Stewart wore a pair of red hot trousers, complete with a singular cream stripe down the side. She paired her funky pants with a distressed vest top and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

Camila Cabello © Dia Dipasupil I am in love with the waistband detailing Singer, songwriter and now actress, Camila Cabello proved that double denim in all forms is still very much on trend. The star paired a maxi denim skirt, complete with a train, and a front zip bustier corset together to create an effortlessly cool ensemble.

Julia Fox © Matt Winkelmeyer Does she ever miss? As per usual, Julia Fox came to play, donning an all-black outfit so complex you have to look twice. She paired a bodycon sequin dress with an ultra-cropped hoodie that looks to say “MOM” across the chest in classic frat boy style lettering, a pair of micro leather gloves and heeled black boots. The crop hoodie also featured accentuated shoulder pads, adding that beloved Julia Fox zest.

Saoirse Ronan © Matt Winkelmeyer Could midi-length jumpsuits be a new trend? Debuting a fresh bob cut, Saoirse Ronan completed her new do with a light-catching sequin stripe jumpsuit and a pair of artistic heels.

Kristen Stewart © Matt Winkelmeyer The bangs really pull the whole look together Kristen Stewart spiced things up for her next red carpet appearance, swapping her red trousers and vest top for a matching Chanel jacket and trouser combo.

Pedro Pascal © Dia Dipasupil Huge fan of this look for obvious reasons... Mr Pascal was all smiles on the red carpet presumably because he finally got his sling off (real ones know what I’m talking about) that’s been accompanying the star to award shows for the past few months. To celebrate the star chose to sport a matching cream colour two-piece, complete with black contrasting stitch accents.

Riley Keough © Dia Dipasupil I desperately need these tights All eyes were on Riley Keough's tight choice at the Sasquatch Sunset Premiere. Choosing to pair her delicate white lace tights with a black and white checkered blazer dress and calf-high black boots, the actress took the chic casual dress code to all-new heights.