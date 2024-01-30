Kelly Clarkson's fans barely recognize her as she steps out on her show in boldest look yet

Kelly Clarkson has become a fashion icon since moving to New York City, where she's completely transformed her style.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is looking and feeling incredible, and it's reflected in the bold looks she's experimenting with, and nailing during each episode of her talk show.

Kelly's outfit on Tuesday January 30 resulted in some serious online reaction, with many viewers branding it her best look yet! It's easy to see why, as Kelly rocked a multi-colored figure-hugging dress with orange, red, blue and purple hues.

The design was accessorized with a tan waist belt and suede heels. Comments from Kelly's Instagram post included: "Umm.. is this current Kelly? Because she is looking for and fine! She’s always gorgeous, but she is looks healthy and fitAF right here!" while another wrote: "Who is this? You look amazing Kelly!" A third added: "Kelly I love this look on you!"

Since moving to NYC in August, Kelly has been embracing life in the busy city, which is a far cry from her time in Los Angeles, where nothing is walkable.

Kelly Clarkson's colorful dress went down a treat with her fans

The mother-of-two loves walking and exploring the city, and has put this down to her noticeable weight loss transformation.

She has received a mass of compliments following her weight loss, and most importantly, appears happier and more confident than ever.

The Kelly Clarkson Show star's look in full

She opened up about her weight loss journey in a recent interview with People, crediting her weight loss, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health.

© Getty Images Kelly has been on a style transformation over the past few months

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

What's more, due to her newfound confidence, Kelly is also wearing things she never would have before. She's been pictured in skinny jeans in several recent social media posts, having admitted on her show back in November that she struggled finding any to suit her.

© NBC The star has been rocking many head-turning looks

Her comments about jeans came about on November 6th's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the mom-of-two admitted to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush that she found it hard to find jeans that fitted her.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© Getty Images The Kelly Clarkson Show star is happier and more confident than ever

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!" She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!" Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…" "Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?"

Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" "Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

