Julianne Hough displays incredibly toned physique in skin-baring red dress

Julianne Hough never fails to disappoint with her glamorous style and her latest look is no different.

The DWTS co-host looked gorgeous on Friday wearing a seductive red dress that exposed her toned back and slender waist.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Julianne Hough chops off her own hair

Posing for several photos on Instagram, Julianne exuded confidence in the high-neck, floor-length design, which hugged her hips and draped over her chest.

Letting the outfit speak for itself, the actress accessories with a small black bag with gold hardware and large stud earrings.

She kept her makeup soft with highlighted cheeks, a flawless complexion, and a glossy rosy lip.

Her chic blonde bob accentuated her sculpted jawline, and she wore it tucked behind one ear to show off her ornate earring.

© Instagram Julianne looked gorgeous in her red dress

Julianne's incredibly toned physique was evident and not surprising as not only is she a professional dancer with her own fitness brand, KINRGY, but she also follows a healthy diet.

Julianne previously shared a glimpse into her eating habits, which include smoothies, proteins, vegetables, and lots of water.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed," Julianne told Delish magazine.

© Instagram Julianne's back looks so toned

When she wakes up, she starts her day with a steamy mug of hot water and lemon, while steamed eggs are her go-to breakfast, served with tomato and avocado.

However, she often works out before her first meal, so she fuels up on green juice beforehand.

"I usually like it a little sweeter, less bitter, so I put in a green apple, some spinach, kale. Again, if I want it sweeter, I'll put some carrots in," she told Elle. "But I love ginger, and lemon too, so I'll put that in. Cucumber, celery, anything green, really. Sometimes I'll add beets too, depending on my mood."

© Instagram Julianne's makeup was also perfection

For dinner, Julianne will opt for baked fish or chicken and vegetables, but she's also partial to Italian food. Some of her favorite dishes include penne arrabbiata and Margherita pizza, as well as the occasional glass of wine.

"It's funny, I used to be a huge dessert person, but now I'd rather have a glass of wine than dessert," she said.

"But if I do, I love ice cream. I love like a sticky toffee pudding or something like that," she added, admitting that for a lighter dessert, she eats dark chocolate-covered almonds.

© Instagram Julianne always looks incredble

Some of her other favorite sweet treats are Milk Duds and Sour Patch Watermelons, but she makes sure to find a balance and also snacks on fruit such as oranges and juice shots.

"The only shots I take these days are wellness shots with my momma lol," she joked in 2020 while sharing a photo of a tray of juice shots on her private plane.