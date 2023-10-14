‘DWTS’ Julianne Hough causes a stir in Victoria Beckham dress - see stunning photo'

Julianne Hough stunned in a gorgeous Victoria Beckham dress as she captured the final glory of sunflowers this season. Posting to Instagram, the 'Dancing With The Stars' co-host, 35, captioned the photo: “A few of my favorite things… sunflowers and a beautiful @victoriabeckham dress.

“Sunflowers are some of the most magical flowers I’ve come across, which is why they’re my favorite. They always turn to face the sun and they’re known as a symbol for hope, healing and joy - something I always strive to have in my life and surround myself with. Even named my little one Sunny.”

© @juleshough Instagram Julianne Hough stuns in Victoria Beckham dress

She wore an ethereal lavender-hued dress with asymmetric ruffles. The dress clung elegantly to her athletic physique as she tended to the bright yellow sunflowers. She paired the statement dress with pearl earrings, a bracelet, and some strappy silver sandals.

© @juleshough Instagram Julianne looks radiant with sunflower

She wore her blonde wavy hair in an elegant low-chignon, similarly keeping her makeup low-key with a simple glossy lip to match the ethereal nature of the dress.

© @juleshough Instagram Julianne Hough glows in Victoria Beckham

Julianne also looked as though she were dancing in her garden among the beautiful flowers in some of the photos taken, as she swayed like a blossom in the breeze. She looked completely at peace in the gorgeous garden, with beautiful rollicking hills in the background to suggest she was deep in the countryside.

The dancing queen looked like a Disney princess in the flowy dress, which felt suitable in the run-up to Disney night next week on 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Julianne joined as the show’s new co-host following Tyra Banks' exit in March earlier this year. This comes after a stint as a judge between 2014 and 2017 and two victories on the show itself in seasons 4 and 5.



At the end of September Julianne announced she’d got a new puppy which she’d named Sunny, alluding to her love of sunflowers. Fans speculated what the breed of the golden blond puppy might be, settling on either a dachshund or a golden retriever. This comes as she sadly lost her two Cavalier King Charles spaniels Lexi and Harley in 2019.