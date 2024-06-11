Julianne Hough strips down to nothing but bikini bottoms in front of mystery man on sun-soaked vacation

Julianne Hough had her fans questioning who her vacation companion was after she stripped down to just her bikini bottoms in front of him.

The DWTS co-host, 35, shared a compilation video, which you can see below, from her recent sun-soaked getaway and appeared to have no reservations about ditching her bikini top while being filmed by the unknown man.

WATCH: Julianne Hough poses topless in front of mystery man on vacation

Sitting on her knees on the deck of a boat in just a pair of snakeskin bikini briefs, Julianne had her back to the camera before turning her head to beam at the person filming her.

The mystery man featured briefly in the clip, but his appearance was obscured by the sun.

The video also featured Julianne taking a dip in the ocean wearing snorkel gear and showing off her incredibly athletic physique.

She remained silent when one follower asked her, "Who's the guy?", which led to others posing the same question.

© Instagram Julianne posed in nothing but bikini bottoms

Julianne has been indulging in relaxation during her trip and over the weekend she shared another video of her performing yoga moves while in a sauna.

Another clip showed her getting into an ice bath and praising the benefits. "I've been doing ice baths since 2015 when I was touring the country on stage for 2.5 hrs almost every night," she wrote.

© Instagram Julianne's vacation companion remains a mystery

"In 2014, I had the worst neck injury the whole tour that I just couldn't fathom the pain and pure survival mode again verses being able to fully enjoy being on stage night after night. So I committed and never looked back!"

She added: "The amount of recovery I have spent on my body in my later years of life would've been much less if I had known about the benefits of contrast therapy earlier."

Sharing her tips on how to persevere through the icy temperature, Julianne said: "Hint: If you feel the water is hurting your toes or fingers, you can wear booties/gloves or like I do, I hold my fingers out of the water.

© Instagram Julianne has an incredible bikini body

"Another hint: pick a song that you LOVE that’s around the length that you want to stay in so you can groove to it. My go to songs are 6's to 9's and Calm Down."

Julianne certainly looks after her body and the results of her consistent work are evident. Not only is her incredibly toned physique the result of her being a professional dancer with her own fitness brand, KINRGY, but she also follows a healthy diet.

© Instagram Julianne works hard to maintain her figure

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed," Julianne told Delish magazine.

When she wakes up, she starts her day with a steamy mug of hot water and lemon, while steamed eggs are her go-to breakfast, served with tomato and avocado.

© Instagram Julianne enjoys a sauna and ice baths

For dinner, Julianne will opt for baked fish or chicken and vegetables, but she's also partial to Italian food.

Some of her favorite dishes include penne arrabbiata and Margherita pizza, as well as the occasional glass of wine.

"It's funny, I used to be a huge dessert person, but now I'd rather have a glass of wine than dessert," she said.