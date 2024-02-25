Jennifer Aniston flaunts toned legs in chainmail gown with a high slit at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston knows how to light up a red carpet like no other, and the actress brought her A-game to the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The star, 55, hit up the event in a dazzling chainmail-style silver Celine floor-length gown, with spaghetti straps leading into a plunging neckline.

The dress featured a light train with black lining, featuring a slit that went all the way up to her upper thigh and exposed her toned legs.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston at the 30th SAG Awards, where she is a two-time nominee

Jennifer accented her outfit with a pair of diamond rings and her cropped hair had been styled into wispy layers, reminiscent of her famed "Rachel" haircut, which she has been rocking versions of since January's Golden Globe Awards.

This style, in particular, was also seen on Jennifer at the People's Choice Awards, which took place last weekend, where she was present to honor her good friend and co-star Adam Sandler with the People's Choice Icon Award.

She also ended the night as a winner herself, taking home the Drama TV Star of the Year trophy as well (presented by none other than her The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm).

© Getty Images The star wore a Celine silver gown with a high slit

Jennifer is nominated at the 30th SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, as well as part of the cast ensemble.

It's the Friends star's familiar and iconic haircut that has dominated the conversation around much of her red carpet attire in the 2024 season.

Hair experts at GetHair reported that the style was the most popular cut of 2023, particularly on TikTok, with the tag "#rachelgreenhair" appearing on videos that have racked up over 39 million views in the past year.

© Getty Images Her haircut was very similarly styled to her do at the People's Choice Awards last weekend

Hair transplant expert Dr. Tayfun Oguzoglu speaks with HELLO! about the phenomenon and explains what makes the style so popular. "The proven popularity of Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel' hairstyle, as much so now as when it first debuted in the '90s, can be attributed to the actress' celebrity influence, the nostalgia of the show and the timelessness of the hairstyle."

He continues: "The style encapsulated the carefree spirit of the '90s comedy series, which many are continuing to try and emulate."

Dr. Oguzoglu also elaborated on her bringing back the style in a new way and how that was adding to its appeal while explaining how the subtle changes made to the look helped.

© Getty Images She brought "The Rachel" back earlier this year at the Golden Globe Awards

"The star's new take on her original style, 'The Rachel', takes inspiration from the iconic look whilst bringing a more toned-down and softer version of the haircut. To create a modern take on the style she has a softer layered look with more natural highlights."

He concluded: "The beauty of 'The Rachel' hairstyle is that it is versatile, and can be adapted to suit everyone. The layering works to frame the wearer's face and can be styled to suit each person's face shape.

© Getty Images The iconic hairstyle has seen a resurgence in popularity once again in recent years

"This brings with it the timeless appeal of the look, as layered, voluminous hair continues to be popular year after year."

