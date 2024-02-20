Hilary Swank, 49, sizzles in waist-cinching red gown in head-turning new photos

Hilary Swank looked incredible at the premiere of her new film, Ordinary Angels, in New York City on Monday.

The 49-year-old made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan wearing a bold red dress that showcased her enviable physique.

Hilary turned heads in the scarlet number, which boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline that highlighted her décolletage, a cinched waist, and a floor-sweeping length with a subtle train.

WATCH: Hilary Swank stars in new movie, Ordinary Angels

In keeping with the old Hollywood vibe, the Million Dollar Baby star wore her hair in bouncy curls cascading over one shoulder.

As for her makeup, she didn't distract from her vivid dress and opted for a glossy nude lip to enhance her megawatt smile, flushed cheeks, and soft eye makeup.

© Getty Images Hilary looked gorgeous in her scarlet gown

To complete her look, she accessorized with KWIAT diamond stud earrings and a Fred Leighton antique ruby and diamond navette cluster ring.

Hilary was joined by her co-star, Alan Ritchson, who plays the recently widowed father, Ed, in the film.

Ordinary Angels is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help Ed raise his two young daughters.

© Getty Images Hilary stars in the film alongside Alan Ritchson

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and needs a liver transplant, which leads Sharon to get the entire community together to help raise money for the mounting medical bills.

Also joining Hilary at the event was her husband, Philip Schneider. The couple welcomed twins last April, but it was only last week that she finally shared their names.

© Getty Images Hilary was joined by her husband, Philip Schneider

In a sweet Valentine's Day post, Hilary shared an adorable photo of her children on Instagram which revealed their unique names.

The image showed her twins sitting on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names, Aya and Ohm, affectionately inscribed in the sand behind them.

Alongside the heartwarming image, Hilary wrote: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first."

© Getty Images Hilary's dress emphasized her incredible figure

She added: "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

On Monday, the actress opened up about the unique origins behind the names of her twin babies during an appearance on the Today show.

The name Aya was inspired by a courageous Syrian refugee girl she and her husband met in Lebanon.

© Instagram Hilary revealed her twins' names on Valentine's Day 2024

"She was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared.

Meanwhile, Ohm, their son's name, draws from a universal concept. "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people," she explained, emphasizing the name's symbolic resonance of unity and connection.

Hilary Swank welcomed twins in April 2023

Hilary always had a feeling that she would be a mom of twins. "Since I was a little girl, I was like, 'I'm gonna have twins someday,'" she previously explained to Access Hollywood.

"My grandmother is a twin. And my husband's grandmother's a twin. So, it runs in the family. But I just always felt like I would. I didn't know I was going to do it at 48, but here we are!"

