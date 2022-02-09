Olivia Munn inundated with support as she shares revealing and candid video about parenting The star is a first-time mom

Olivia Munn is getting as real as it gets about her experiences as a first-time mother. The star welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with comedian boyfriend John Mulaney at the end of 2021.

Since Malcolm's birth, Olivia has been keen to share the adorable newborn on social media, from first playdates to videos of the parents snuggling and swooning over him.

However, it was her latest video where the Newsroom actress really opened up, as she got candid about how hard it can be even to simply nourish your baby.

Olivia took to Instagram to share all the tools and methods it takes to successfully breastfeed, and how even after so much trial and error, sometimes it still doesn't work.

The first time mom revealed that she struggled with a low breastmilk supply. She glowed in a video taken from inside her kitchen, as she listed everything she had tried to be able to breastfeed baby Malcolm successfully.

Olivia opens up about tough breastfeeding journey

The list went on and on, featuring tips and methods like lactation soups, gummies, and cookies, three different breast pumps, breastfeeding pillows, lactation consultants and more.

Olivia got real with her nearly three million followers about how much this was affecting her and the lengths she went through to get Malcolm to latch, even hanging a bottle filled with formula from her neck and taping its tubes to her breasts.

Olivia snuggles baby Malcolm

"I cried and I cried," wrote the star, continuing: "I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

Ultimately, Olivia reassured herself, as well as other moms who could relate, that truly fed is best. Showing clips of herself both breastfeeding Malcolm but also feeding him formula, she said: "To the mamas out there – do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

