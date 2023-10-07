Kristen Stewart cuddles up to fiance Dylan Meyer as pair make rare public appearance

Los Angeles played host to the premiere of the docuseries Living for the Dead, where Kristen Stewart was accompanied by her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

The pair illuminated the red carpet, showcasing both their solidarity and the spirit of the project. At the screening, the palpable affection between Dylan and the Spencer actress was impossible to miss as they wrapped each other in a warm embrace while posing.

Hulu's Living for the Dead follows a unique group of "five fabulous, queer ghost hunters [who] roam the country, helping the living by healing the dead", as described by the network.

At the heart of this series is the Twilight alum, who not only serves as an executive producer and narrator but also makes appearances on screen.

© Shutterstock Kristen with fiancee Dylan

At the premiere, Kristen engaged with some of the stellar cast, including Alex LeMay, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez. Another notable presence was Demi Lovato, elevating the star-studded evening.

Kristen's enthusiasm for the project was evident. "It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show," she reflected. For Kristen, this venture transformed from a "hypothetical silly pipe dream" into a project that holds depth and meaning, while also offering "a gay old time"

© Future Publishing Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards

Dylan had previously taken to Instagram to share her exhilaration for the show, crediting CJ Romero for the dream that resulted in this "spooky sweet show".

Her words reflected the anticipation and excitement: "So stoked to see this baby come to life… or in this case to death. Happy Halloween everyone!!!"

© Getty Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner

The couple's romantic journey began in 2013 on a movie set, but it was a serendipitous encounter at a mutual friend's birthday party years later that brought them together in a more profound way.

Their relationship blossomed in 2019. Reflecting on their initial interaction, Kristen nostalgically shared her thoughts during an interview on The Howard Stern Show: "Where have you been and why have I not known you?"

The genuine connection was undeniable, with Kristen recounting, "The first time I told her I love her it was really late... and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so in love with you.'"

© Photo: Getty Images Dylan and Kristen got engaged in 2021

The story took a delightful turn in November 2021 when they announced their engagement. Kristen shared how Dylan was the one who initiated the proposal.

She elaborated on the unique dynamics of their relationship, emphasizing the absence of stereotypical gender roles, and how they perceive their bond beyond traditional norms.

As we entered 2022, Valentine's Day brought another twist. The duo replaced classic romantic gestures with an avant-garde celebration.

They posted a selfie donning zombie makeup, matched with quirky pajamas and eye masks reading “Dead” and “Tired.” Dylan’s caption aptly captured their playful spirit: "I'll play dead with you any time, Valentine.”