Tori Spelling, 50, effortlessly channels Y2K vibes in flared jeans and crop top

Tori Spelling, the iconic 90210 actress known for her trendsetting style, recently took to Instagram to share a fashion moment that had fans reminiscing about the early 2000s.

At 50, Tori effortlessly channeled Y2K vibes, stepping out in flared jeans paired with an edgy denim cord, a style that paid homage to the era.

The flared jeans, a standout piece retailing for $118 from Dolls Kill, perfectly complemented her casual sneakers, elevating the ensemble with a touch of nostalgia.

Tori, who has always embraced the spotlight to showcase her fashion sensibility, struck a pose that captured her essence. With an over-the-shoulder glance, she wore a crop top and styled her hair in a double low ponytail, adding an element of playfulness to her look.

© Instagram Tori rocked her Y2K look

She stood by a gated door, her expression teasing a sense of adventure with the caption: "Getting away... Who has the lock?" This playful inquiry, accompanied by a lock emoji and a nod to the fashion brand Dolls Kill, sparked intrigue among her followers.

The response in the comments section was overwhelmingly positive, with fans showering her with compliments. Admirers called her "gorgeous," a "queen," and reminisced about how she was their "childhood crush 4 eva," highlighting her lasting impact on fans.

© Instagram Tori and her five kids have settled into new home

Amidst this wave of nostalgia and style, Tori's personal life has also been in the spotlight, particularly concerning her relationship with Dean McDermott's new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

Dean, in a revealing interview with Page Six, shared that Tori and Lily "get along fabulously," describing it as "a gift of the program" he's part of. He expressed gratitude for the harmony between his current and former partners, emphasizing its positive impact on their children.

© Andrew J Cunningham Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott announced their separation

Dean and Lily's relationship has blossomed over the past six months, reaching a significant milestone as Lily was introduced to the children he shares with Tori.

This introduction seems to have gone smoothly, with Dean noting the effortless interaction between Tori and Lily, especially during family gatherings.

This chapter in Dean's life also marks a profound personal transformation, as he opened up about his journey toward sobriety and becoming a drug and alcohol counselor.

© Mark Sennet The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast poses for a portrait on set, September 1991 in Los Angeles, California. Left to right: Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

After a tumultuous battle with addiction, Dean sought help and has since dedicated himself to a life of recovery and service. He credits Lily with being a pivotal support system, highlighting the accountability and mutual support that defines their relationship.

Tori, despite their estrangement, remains a staunch supporter of Dean's journey toward happiness and health. He lauds her as an incredibly generous, caring, and empathetic individual, always prioritizing the well-being of others, sometimes even at her own expense.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.