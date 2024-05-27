Mindy Kaling sends fans into a frenzy in latest bikini photos

Mindy Kaling has once again stunned her fans, flaunting her svelte figure while modeling various swimsuits from her new collection.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of instant print photos, proudly showcasing the chic designs from her second collaboration with Andie Swim.

In her recent post, the star of The Mindy Project captivated her followers with a carousel of swimsuit snaps.

Mindy addressed her 'body shape changes' in the caption of a previous post when she launched the Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie collection nearly two weeks ago, and her latest photos continue to celebrate her impressive transformation.

© Instagram Mindy stuns in red bikini

One standout image posted by the swimwear brand features Mindy in a vibrant red bikini, confidently displaying the results of her 40-pound weight loss journey.

Posing majestically atop a large rock, she paired the swimsuit with a bold red lip and matching earrings, exuding confidence and poise.

© Instagram Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie carries sizes XS to 3X

Mindy's dark brunette hair was styled in soft waves, complementing her sultry brown eyeshadow look.

Another snapshot showed her carefully examining instant photo prints of herself in various swimsuits, thoughtfully labeling each one with the design name.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling credits her slim figure to hiking

She also shared a video on her Instagram, delighting her followers with 'six of my favorite styles,' excluding the striking red bikini.

In her caption, Mindy declared that 'summer starts now,' as she posed in a plunging red one-piece called 'The Marco,' accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

Another photo showed her in the same red one-piece, this time sans sunglasses and paired with a matching coverup cardigan. Mindy also rocked a cerulean blue two-piece with dolphin shorts and a scoop-neck bikini top, showcasing her toned figure.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling looked wonderful in her bikini

In another elegant look, she modeled a black one-piece swimsuit with white straps and piping along the neckline.

Mindy also dazzled in an aqua blue one-piece with thick straps and a straight neckline, and a royal blue swimsuit featuring a high, racerback-style top.

One particularly eye-catching piece was 'The Malibu,' a dark-colored one-piece with buttons left undone for a plunging, low-cut neckline.

Mindy filmed herself admiring and labeling a photo of herself in this stylish swimsuit, further demonstrating her meticulous attention to detail.

Last year, Mindy made waves with her first swimsuit campaign for Andie Swim, following in the footsteps of Demi Moore.

Mindy has lost over 40lbs

She has continued to capture headlines with her remarkable weight loss journey, having revealed that she dropped 40 pounds and shared the secrets behind her transformation.

Amid speculation from fans that she used Ozempic, Mindy attributed her weight loss to simple portion control and regular exercise.

In May 2023, she told People, "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me." She added that she still enjoys her favorite foods but eats smaller portions.

Mindy also described herself as a workout 'hobbyist,' enjoying a variety of exercises in her routine. "I feel great. I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she shared with the outlet.

Acknowledging the public's interest in her body transformation, Mindy expressed her gratitude while also admitting that it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," she said. "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."