Elizabeth Hurley, 58, commands attention in tiny string bikini in steamy sauna photos

Elizabeth Hurley has once again mesmerised her followers with a recent Instagram post, showcasing her timeless beauty and fit physique in a striking pink bikini inside what appears to be a sauna setting.

At 58, Elizabeth's dedication to her health and wellness is evident, as she prepares for a body transformation at a luxurious health resort, indicating her proactive approach to maintaining her stunning figure.

"Good morning @vivamayrmariawoerth. May the exercise, detox, and health eating commence," she shared with her 2.8 million followers, signalling the start of her health-focused journey.

Celebrities and fans alike were quick to express their admiration for her dedication and appearance.

Abbey Clancy praised the actress as "absolute perfection," and Jimmy Choo's Tamara Mellon expressed a desire to join Liz on her wellness journey, highlighting the allure and effectiveness of the health program she has embarked on.

Fans echoed this sentiment, with one remarking on Elizabeth's already perfect health and fitness, while another praised her for ageing like "fine wine."

Her decision to return to the VIVAMAYER Maria Wörth resort, known for its stringent detox programs favoured by celebrities, speaks to her commitment to her well-being.

The resort, renowned for its challenging yet rewarding health regimens, has been a catalyst for many, including Rebel Wilson, who credited the resort for kickstarting her significant health overhaul.

Elizabeth, familiar with the resort's demanding yet fruitful detox experience, has previously lauded the program for revitalizing her energy and mojo.

"It’s brutal but I’m beginning to get my mojo back," Liz recounted about her past experience, underlining the positive impact of her stay.

The resort's holistic approach to wellness, which includes a strict dietary regimen and a range of treatments aimed at detoxification and rejuvenation, has evidently resonated with Liz, drawing her back for another transformative stay.

As Elizabeth embarks on her latest wellness endeavour, she reflects on her continuous journey toward achieving and maintaining peak health and fitness.

"Austria here I come... on my way to @vivamayrmariawoerth where I hope to learn more about trying to get as healthy as possible," she shared, encapsulating her eagerness and openness to embracing the clinic's programs once more.

Her previous visits to the clinic have not only contributed to her physical well-being but have also been a source of learning and growth, illustrating her holistic view of health as a lifelong journey.

