Christina Aguilera poses up a storm in stunning new photo The singer looked incredible

Christina Aguilera has left her fans in disbelief as she posed up a storm in one of her most stunning photos to date.

MORE: Christina Aguilera poses up a storm in grey sweatpants

The Beautiful singer's skin glistened as she modelled a matching black low-cut top and velvet flares.

The star posed in a strange setting as sand ran through her feet and onto the bottom of her legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera fiercely struts with waist-long hair

Christina only captioned the post with a set of black heart emojis and credited photographer Coliena Rentmeester.

The post droves fans insane as they rushed to shower it with praise. "Stunning!!!!!" wrote one fan, while another simply added: "Soooo pretty!"

A different fan said: "The world thanks you for giving us this selfie," and a fourth enthused: "Is she a god?"

The singer looked jaw-dropping

The photo came as part of a photoshoot for Health's Beauty Issue, and the Candyman singer spoke about her previous issues with body confidence.

MORE: Christina Aguilera is all loved-up in daring photos with fiancé Matthew Rutler

MORE: Christina Aguilera plunges into pool in backless swimsuit – and she looks incredible

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," she explained.

Christina admitted that she "hated being super skinny" when she first entered the industry and that she was "loving her curves" when she turned 21.

She added: "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s – you're so in your head and finding your confidence.

"As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it."

The singer regularly impresses fans

The singer recently wowed fans with a series of photos where she resembled an angel due to her all-white ensemble – with a pair of neon-green trainers.

She seemed to hint that she had been recording new music, especially with her caption which read: "Play it back."

Some fans focused on this hint, as one wrote: "We can't wait to hear what you have in store queen!!"

But many were just stunned with the singer's beauty. "Ageless queen," wrote one, while another quickly added: "OMG! THIS LOOK!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.