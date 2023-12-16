Nicole Scherzinger shows off her toned physique in tiny crop top

Nicole Scherzinger is a woman of many talents, and the star looked better than ever as she showcased her incredible dance moves on Saturday.

The former Pussycat Doll looked incredible in an ab-baring cropped jumper and pair of low-rise slouchy trousers as she danced for the camera in front of the London theatre backdrop, where Nicole has been starring in the musical Sunset Boulevard.

© Instagram The dancing trio showed off their toned abs in the video

Nicole, 45, completed her laid-back look with a pair of chunky trainers, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Masked Singer judge captioned the post: "This is your sign to grab your friends and go see Sunset Boulevard musical before it ends Jan 6."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post, with one follower writing: "This was epic!" While another added: "A singer and a dancer! What an amazing women."

A third follower penned: "Why do you look better and better every year?"

Nicole knows how to captivate and crowd, and she did just that last week in the most spectacular corseted gown as she attended The Fashion Awards 2023 in London.

© Mike Marsland Nicole wore the corset dress for The Fashion Awards 2023

The Don't Cha songstress looked like a real-life princess in the custom-made Patrick Mcdowell fit and flare gown in a sage green shade, which featured a contrasting black tulle layer and matching halterneck straps. The exaggerated skirt perfectly complemented the fitted bodice, and Nicole completed the look with a small bag covered in silver embellishments.

© Karwai Tang Nicole posed on the red carpet with her fiance Thom Evans

Nicole let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, opting only for a pair of gem-encrusted earrings. The star wore her hair in an elegant updo, while her glam makeup look rounded off the breathtaking style.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the night, Nicole could be seen posing alongside her former rugby player fiancé Thom Evans.