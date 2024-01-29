Rita Ora’s dazzling crystal mesh outfit proves this trend is not a one hit wonder

Rita Ora has long been known for her daring fashion choices, and her latest shimmering look is a radiant testament to her bold style.

The I Will Never Let You Down singer turned heads as she sparkled in a head-to-toe crystal outfit (right down to the boots) dazzling the audience in her role as a judge on The Masked Singer.

© @ritaora / Instagram Mesh crystal outfits have been trending since 2022

The outfit was a 90s pop star coded crystal-embellished mesh ensemble, that shone with every movement. Thel embellishments have been sparkling on runways and beyond, as designers and Influencers have found a new way to bring the classic sequin dress into the modern age by updating it (aka replacing it) with megawatt crystals.

In the Spring/Summer 2023 collections, household names such as Valentino and Alaïa showcased gleaming looks that were hard to miss. This light-reflecting trend has even made its way into daytime fashion, breaking the confines of evening wear.

© @ritaora / Instagram Rita's glam squad ensured an equally dazzling beauty look

Ora's ensemble took the trend to the next level by pairing her crystal mesh top and skirt set with matching slouch knee high boots. “A SPARKLY episode tonight,” Rita confirmed on her Instagram. The outfit was expertly curated by finger-on-the-pulse stylist Pippa Atkinson, who also collaborated with Ora on her Primark campaign. Atkinson's choice of outfit for Ora proves that the trend is here to stay in 2024.

The outfit was complemented by a high ponytail styled by Rio Sreedharan, adding to the overall glamorous aesthetic. Lisa Laudat, her makeup artist, created a flawless base with Augustinus Bader's skin prep face cream and Monika Blunder foundation, giving Ora a radiant complexion. Her makeup featured Charlotte Tilbury lipstick and eyeshadow finished off with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s eye kajal liner. Plus a pop of colour from Tom Ford Beauty blusher to accentuate her cheekbones.

Rita Ora's look was a sparkling homage to the timeless appeal of crystals, and it looks like they’re not just for party season anymore.