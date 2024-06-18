Serena Williams stuns in semi-sheer pink outfit for coordinated fashion week appearance with sister Venus

Serena and Venus Williams made for a chic sisters' day out earlier this week as they hit up the Gucci Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show alongside a host of other stars.

Serena, 42, and Venus, 44, sported coordinating styles for the event, each wearing solid two-piece head-to-toe outfits with jackets functioning as capes.

While Venus wore a white crop-top with a matching maxi skirt and a wine red leather trench, Serena stunned in a baby pink semi-sheer blouse (with a peekaboo bra underneath), matching cigarette pants, and a blazer to top it off.

The younger of the Williams sisters even added a nod to her big sister's look with her handbag in the same shade of red as Venus' coat, while the latter carried the same bag in black.

They were joined in the front row by Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault, and their half-sister Lyndrea Price and mother Oracene.

Serena even shared photos from the family outing on Instagram and captioned it: "It's a family thing." The fashion week appearance came just days after another momentous outing for Serena.

© Getty Images Venus and Serena at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week

Last week, her long-awaited docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, deconstructing some of the tennis legend's major Grand Slam appearances and her personal life behind the scenes.

Serena also appeared at a talk after the screening of the first episode. Episode one of the docuseries drops on ESPN+ on July 10.

She spoke with People at the premiere about her relationship with her sister Venus since retiring from professional tennis, and remarked that it was "very difficult" to compete against her when she was still a pro.

© Getty Images They joined stars like Paul Mescal, François-Henri Pinault, and their own family members in the front row

"I didn't really like it," she said of playing against her sister, saying that the competitive aspect of their relationship has completely died now that they're off the court. "I didn't like to compete with my best friend. It's very difficult."

She did indicate that particular aspect of their relationship would be highlighted in the second episode of In the Arena, and mentioned how the idea of dueling siblings proved to be so popular when they were both at the top of the roster, or even in general.

"But some people like it," she said. "Some people are like, 'I want my sibling to go down.' And I'm like, 'I want her to win too,' and so it was very difficult. It was very hard."

Further in the eight-part docuseries, Serena delves into the psychological aspect of their rivalry, how she felt overshadowed at the start of her career by Venus and the toll having to play against her (and beat her) had on her psyche.

"I actually never thought I was good at tennis. You have to understand, I was growing up next to Venus Williams. I could never beat Venus unless I cheated," she stated.

© Getty Images "I didn't like to compete with my best friend. It's very difficult."

Expanding upon how she felt guilty after beating Venus, and would often cry after matches, Serena added: "I hated playing Venus. It was torture."