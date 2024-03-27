Gal Gadot poses in a swimsuit and button-down for radiant beachside shot after welcoming baby no. 4

Gal Gadot is feeling easy and breezy not long after becoming a mom for the fourth time with her husband Jaron Varsano, taking to Instagram with a new photo.

The DC star, 38, shared a stunning snap of herself on the beach, presumably after a dip, sporting wet, slicked back hair while lounging on a beach chair.

She showed off her endlessly toned legs in a bathing suit which she'd covered up with a white ruffled button-down with accent cuffs for the black and white shot.

"My happy place," she simply captioned the new photo, receiving gushing fan comments like: "The most beautiful woman to walk this planet," and: "I'm obsessed with you," plus: "You are a solid 10. But you already know that."

Earlier this month, on March 6, Gal surprised the world by announcing that she had given birth to her fourth child, a daughter named Ori, after having kept her pregnancy a secret.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote in her announcement. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew."

"Our hearts are full of gratitude," she concluded. "Welcome to the house of girls…daddy is pretty cool too." The star is already a mom to three girls: youngest Daniella, two, middle daughter Maya, six, and oldest Alma, 12.

In a conversation with People, the Wonder Woman actress opened up about finding the balance between working and being an active and present mother.

"That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging," the star admitted.

© Instagram The star welcomed her fourth child, daughter Ori, earlier this month

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

Speaking of her approach to parenting as a working mom, she said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."

© Getty Images Since 2008, Gal has been married to Jaron Varsano

Gal also mentioned: "I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."

Back in 2021, when asked by James Corden whether she wanted to expand her family, the Death on the Nile star responded: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this."

© Instagram The couple are also the parents of daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella

She continued: "Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby so I just enjoy every phase of it."

