Gal Gadot shares first photo of newborn daughter's face in adorable family snapshot

Gal Gadot has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter's face after secretly welcoming her fourth child with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

The 38-year-old announced this week that she had given birth to another daughter, sweetly named Ori, with a photo of herself holding her newborn in her arms.

However, to mark International Women's Day on Friday, Gal reposted an image originally shared by her husband that featured all their children.

© Instagram Gal announced the arrival of daughter Ori on March 6

Jaron's caption read: "Happy women’s day! I'm a lucky man…" To which Gal responded with several heart emojis.

The photo showed the couple and their daughters Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two, and baby Ori on her mom's lap, lying in bed and beaming for the camera.

Gal announced Ori's birth on Wednesday and her arrival came as a surprise to fans as the actress never revealed that she was pregnant.

© Instagram Gal shared the first image of her newborn daughter's face

Posting an adorable photo of herself cradling Ori shortly after her birth, Gal penned: "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too."

© Getty Gal and her husband now share four daughters

Back in 2021, soon after welcoming Daniella, Gal was asked by James Corden whether she wanted to expand her family.

She said: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this."

"Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby so I just enjoy every phase of it."

© Getty Images Gal kept her pregnancy a secret

In a recent interview with People, the Wonder Woman actress shared her approach to parenting as a working mom.

She said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it."

She added: "But it's hard, there is no recipe. I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."

Gal and Jaron have been married since 2008

On finding the balance between working and being an active and present mother, Gal shared: "That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging."

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.