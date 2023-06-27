Gal Gadot makes rare confession about juggling work and family life with three daughters: 'I'm doing my best'

The star of the upcoming Netflix action film Heart of Stone has three daughters with husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot may not often give insight into her family life with husband Jaron Varsano and their three daughters, but that doesn't mean she's not always trying to find a balance between work and her personal life.

The actress, 38, and her husband, 48, met in 2006 at a desert party in Israel, and he proposed two years later. He's a businessman and real estate owner, and like Gal, he is also from Israel.

The two have three daughters together, Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one, and they live between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix action film, Heart of Stone, Gal opened up to People about finding balance between her work and her family.

"That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging," the Wonder Woman actress admitted.

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

© Getty Jaron and Gal have been married for 15 years

Speaking of her approach to parenting as a working mom, she said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."

Her Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan noted: "It's also like… you never want to apologize for working. You want your kids to see that work is important and we have this life because of the work I do, my wife does."

© Getty Though the two are private, Jaron always supports Gal for her movie premieres

He added: "That's a good way of saying it [Gal], you stretch yourself and you're there as much as you can," and that: "When we're off [work], we're off."

Gal also said: "I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."

© Instagram The two share daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella

The mom-of-three welcomed her third daughter in 2021, and when asked whether she and Jaron would further expand their brood, she told James Corden on his late night show: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this."

She added: "Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby so I just enjoy every phase of it."

© Getty Jaron and Gal are both from Israel

Her new movie, a spy drama, is out on Netflix August 11, and sees her star as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with big secrets.

Directed by Tim Harper and starring Jamie, plus Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, and more, per IMDb, the plot reads: "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."