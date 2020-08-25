Amanda Holden stuns in vintage red swimsuit for dance in the rain The BGT star looked incredible!

Amanda Holden is fast becoming one of our favourite stars to follow on social media. Not only do we love her fashion shares, but her sweet family photos and hilarious TikTok videos can really brighten up our day.

Her latest offering, for example, is perfect if you need some cheering up on a wet and miserable Tuesday evening.

Amanda went all out to keep her followers entertained, wearing a gorgeous red swimsuit with 'Coca-Cola' emblazoned across it for an energetic dance routine – in the pouring rain!

Sharing her TikTok clip on Instagram, Amanda performs some impressive moves around her garden to the epic Flashdance tune 'She's a Maniac', showing off some fancy footwork in her bare feet. Did we mention it was raining?

Jokily captioning the clip, the BGT star wrote: "Well..., what else is there to do in a power cut in the rain??!"

Amanda Holden looked fab in her Coca-Cola swimsuit

Needless to say, her followers were quick to sing her praises. "Jane Fonda would be proud of your moves," one fan said in reference to Jane's iconic workout videos. "Brilliant. Whole dance please," wrote another. "You've got some moves!" added a third.

While Amanda's video was great, we simply couldn't take our eyes off her stunning vintage one-piece, which can be tricky to track down.

Luckily, we have done some deep diving on the web and found a great alternative on Amazon, which features the same 'Coca-Cola' design just positioned slightly differently across the swimsuit. With prices ranging between £36 and £45, it's an absolute bargain in our eyes – and if it's good enough for Amanda…

Coca-Cola Women's Swimsuit, £36.60, Amazon

The mum-of-two is clearly a huge fan of her vintage swimsuit, as she also owns one in white, but we haven't seen her in it since 2017 so her red version could well be an upgrade.

Amanda has shown off some great swimwear options since enjoying a variety of family holidays abroad and in the UK this summer.

Amanda looked great in this Melissa Odabash bikini

Earlier this month, Amanda looked like a Bond Girl as she strolled from the sea, wowing in a red string bikini from her favourite summer brand Melissa Odabash.

No doubt Amanda's summer suitcase was packed with Melissa Odabash pieces – she also owns a long-sleeve swimming vest bikini for colder days, and a pretty off-shoulder top from the swimwear designer.

