Jessica Ennis-Hill wows at Olympics final in the cocktail dress you always wanted

We have loved seeing how fabulous the beautiful Jessica Ennis-Hill has been looking as she has been presenting Olympics 2024 coverage on the BBC.

As well as having access to her expert knowledge, her fashion sense has been incredible - so much so, the track star has had lots of attention on her dresses in particular and what she's been rocking to present the games.

On Sunday evening, the 38-year-old went out with a bang, rocking a beautiful red cocktail dress by Claudie Pierlot. Known as the 'One-shoulder cutout crepe de chine midi dress' the style is sadly a past-season buy, but it can be purchased currently on The Outnet, in black as well as red, costing £132 in the brand's summer sale, down from original price of £329.

We love the asymmetrical cut, the gentle waist belt creating a streamlined shape, and the relaxed, light material. If teamed with high heels, the punchy colour and cut make it an ideal cocktail dress! Perfect to slip on for a special occasion.

© Instagram/jessicaennishill Jessica looked incredible in her red dress by Claudie Pierlot

The mother-of-two was clearly sad the Olympics was over. Alongside a carousel of images she shared to Instagram, she said: "Thank you @bbcsport for having me part of this brilliant team. I have loved every moment of it. The Olympic Games brings the world together like nothing else, where we get to celebrate the world's best and I am so proud to have been and still be part of that.

"Hope you’ve all enjoyed it as much as we have bringing it to you. Jessica Ennis Goodnight X!

The Sheffield-born beauty also name checked her glam squad - makeup artist Patrick Bartley and the lady responsible for her amazing outfits, Tess Wright.

Her post racked up numerous comments, many of which wanted to know where her dress was from, and congratulating her on how chic she's been looking over the two-week period. One follower said: "Wow, you look so amazing, love the dress! It really suits you, love the colour and will miss you all so much. Well done for being hosts for this wonderful olympic games athletics events, you all have kept us entertained throughout, and loved all the outfits too, so nice and bright! Wish it didn't have to end."

We couldn't agree more!