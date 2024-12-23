Holly Willoughby is seriously 'unbelievable' in figure-sculpting dress

How does Holly Willoughby do it? The former This Morning star, 43, looked amazing in a bright blue dress when she joined Stephen Mulhern for a brand new episode of the ITV game show, You Bet.

Looking divine in her strapless, bow-embellished dress from Rebecca Vallance, Holly was the belle of the ball as she continued her TV comeback in style.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's best rainbow fashion

The pretty jacquard number boarded a nipped-in waistline, a subtle slit running down the left-hand side, and three pretty bows adorning the structured, strapless bodice.

© Instagram Holly looked incredible in her blue Rebecca Vallance dress

She accessorised with barely there, strappy silver heels and wore her icy blonde locks in loose waves.

A rosy makeup blend, including a dewy base, subtle pink lipstick and kohl-lined eyes, completed her look. Perfection!

Holly's admirers certainly thought so too, branding her "perfect", "stunning" and "unbelievable" in the comments.

© Instagram Another behind-the-scenes still showed her rocking a black button-down mini dress

Sharing her look on Instagram, the mother-of-three wrote: "New You Bet! Tonight @itv 7pm… it’s time to place your bets, things get very competitive in this house! Blue dress @rebeccavallance Heels @renecaovilla Jewellery @vraiofficial Black dress @veronicabeard Shoes @stuartweitzman."

Holly's new chapter

As well as hosting You Bet and Dancing on Ice alongside close friend Stephen, Holly will soon be fronting a new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, with adventure guru Bear Grylls.

The show synopsis reads: "The dreaded 'Bear Hunt' [is] a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show."

© Netflix Holly is joining Bear Grylls to host Celebrity Bear Hunt, coming soon to Netflix

While the line-up has yet to be revealed, celebs rumoured to be taking part include Steph McGovern and Strictly's Shirley Ballas.

Not only has Holly entered a brand new career chapter following her departure from the helm of flagship ITV show This Morning, but she's also been enjoying a renaissance in her personal life following a difficult year.

© Instagram Holly is making a comeback after a tough year

The presenter is now determined to put the past behind her after being the target of Gavin Plumb's terrifying kidnap and murder plot by snapping up an £8 million property with her husband Dan Baldwin.

The couple and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, are said to have stayed in the South East of London, relocating from their £3m London home.

The Sun reported the new property has special measures in place to keep the family safe.