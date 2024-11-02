Emily Atack astounds in sassy bodysuit for the first time since giving birth to son

Emily Atack shared a stunning new selfie of herself on Instagram on Saturday morning and the new mother has never looked more gorgeous.

The 34-year-old wowed followers, wearing a vampy black bodysuit. Paying homage to her character in new Disney+ show Rivals, the Inbetweeners star rocked blue mascara and bold gold jewellery, and her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous 'do.

© Instagram Emily Atack wowed in a black bodysuit on Instagram

Announcing that the show is now available to stream in the US, she penned: "Calling all Hulu folk. Rivals is now available to watch in the US."

WATCH: Emily Atack's HELLO! digital cover

Emily gave birth to her son Barney in June, and she discovered she was pregnant with her son not long after Rivals had wrapped.

Exclusively speaking to HELLO! earlier this month, the actress said: "I love him so much. He's got a big, gummy smile and every time he smiles, or I do something silly, and he laughs at me it, I feel like I've won the lottery. There is no feeling like that in the world."

© Disney+ Emily stars in Rivals on Disney+

Emily has had an amazing body image since giving birth. Some mothers struggle with their changing shape, but Emily has embraced her body and it's so refreshing.

© Instagram Emily welcomed her son in June

She explained: "People keep asking me if I’m going to the gym, but I’m not. I've got rolly bits, and I'm healthy, feeling sexier than ever and playing a bombshell in an amazing series. In my teens, all I wanted was to be a size eight or 10. Our value is always depending on what size we are, and it just shouldn't be that way."

© Getty Images Emily with her partner Alistair last month

Reflecting on her attitude to diet culture, the star mused: "I've always been terrible at diets and I'm terrible at going to the gym. I forced myself to do it more for my mental health. I’ve realised that you're never going to please everybody, so I wish I could say to my 16-year-old self, to just be healthy and happy, and that you can be sexy and beautiful in so many ways.”