Jennifer Lopez showcases sculpted thighs in tiny mini shorts in latest outing

Jennifer Lopez knows how to command attention, and her recent appearance in New York City for a screening of her upcoming film, Unstoppable, was no exception.

The superstar, known for her jaw-dropping style and powerhouse performances, arrived looking effortlessly chic in a Gucci tan knit ensemble that showcased her signature style.

The 55-year-old On The Floor singer paired a stylish button-up with a diamond-embellished collar and matching shorts, adding a touch of timeless glamour to the city streets.

On Sunday, she took her look up a notch, layering the outfit with a brown turtleneck, knee-high boots, and oversized designer sunglasses that added a dash of Hollywood sophistication.

Jennifer’s honey-toned hair was elegantly tied back, highlighting her glowing, radiant complexion.

She posed for adoring fans who captured her every move, her iconic presence lighting up the scene. With full glam makeup that accentuated her flawless features, J.Lo looked every bit the show-stopping star she is.

Jennifer's latest project, Unstoppable, follows the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who defied the odds to become a collegiate champion, even competing against the very school that initially turned him away.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where it was met with admiration, and it’s set to hit theaters on December 6 before becoming available on Prime Video in January.

Alongside Jennifer, the movie features a stellar cast, including Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Michael Peña, making it a must-see film of the season.

Jennifer’s glamorous New York outing came on the heels of another significant appearance, this time in Las Vegas, where she joined Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

The star, a proud Puerto Rican and passionate advocate for social change, took to the stage at Harris’s rally, captivating the crowd not only with her presence but with a heartfelt speech.

Dressed in a stunning brown bodycon dress that highlighted her famous curves, Jennifer looked every inch the superstar while delivering a message that resonated deeply with her fans and fellow voters.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez arrived to speak during the campaign rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris

“We all know how crucial this election is for our future,” Jennifer shared with the crowd, her voice filled with conviction. “So, come on, everybody... let’s get loud!” The line, a nod to her iconic hit from 1999, stirred applause from the audience. Jennifer encouraged first-time voters and underscored the importance of participating in the democratic process. Her words sparked excitement and unity, as her fans were reminded of the power they hold to make a difference.

After the rally, Jennifer shared snapshots from the event on Instagram, posing with Vice President Harris in a display of solidarity and support. “Honored to stand with @KamalaHarris. Let’s continue to lift each other up and push for a future where every voice is heard!” she wrote, addressing her massive audience of 250 million followers. Kamala, sharing the joint post, added, “Listen to @jlo: Your vote is your voice. Let’s get loud.”