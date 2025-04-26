I can't believe JLo's affordable barrel jeans are still in stock

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of being able to convincingly rock any look, whether a skin-tight baby pink leather catsuit, pretty floral dresses or a dressed-down off duty style.

While I probably won’t be squeezing into one of her bodycon looks anytime soon - well, never say never - there’s one viral piece in JLo’s closet that is on my wish list: her Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans, $98 / £98.

While Jenny From the Block’s closet seems to be full of high-end designer style, these jeans are one that’s much more accessible and they also must be comfortable, because she’s been wearing them on repeat.

© GC Images JLo wore her on-trend barrel leg jeans while in Aspen, Colorado

And they’re also super versatile - I’ve spotted her teaming the affordable balloon-style jeans with everything from chunky hiking boots (granted, they were a luxe Brunello Cucinelli style) to her chic Hermès bag.

While JLo is wearing a darker wash, you can actually get the Free People jeans in one of 20+ washes and hues, and they also come in regular, short and long so you can find the perfect fit for your body type.

JLo's jeans: Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans © Free People $98 at Free People £98 at Free People



While barrel jeans started out as niche and designer - like the $1,100 Alaïa pair worn by Chrissy Teigen - they’re now so trendy that you can more easily find them at major retailers.

Get the Jennifer Lopez denim look

Everyone seems to have a fave rise these days, so I’ve tracked down JLo barrel jeans lookalikes in three trending rises: high rise, mid-rise and low slung, at every price point.

The high rise will accentuate your waist so try a more cropped look, a top, jacket or blazer, that hits right at the waistband and will balance out the silhouettes.

Mid-rise jeans like Jennifer Lopez's are also back in fashion are super versatile - like Abercrombie & Fitch's version, above - while with a low rise you’ll want to balance out the drama of the lower half with something lean and classic on top.

And low-slung doesn't mean you have to wear a crop tops and bandeaus to show of your abs. You can also opt for a classic button down shirt, fitted t-shirt or a bodysuit.

If you'd like more cheap options to emulate the JLo barrel leg jeans look, I found even more similar ones, like Old Navy's $49.99 ankle jean, and Nordstrom has them at all price points. In the UK, you can find in-house label versions at both Marks & Spencer for £29.50 and John Lewis for £69.

What HELLO! experts are saying about Jennifer Lopez's new favorite jeans style

Maybe you’re new to barrel jeans, so you’re curious about the increasingly ubiquitous (and kind of controversial) barrel leg denim.

“In comparison to the skinny silhouette, barrel jeans are a sweet relief,"explained HELLO! Fashion’s Tania Leslau. "The silhouette consists of a nipped-in waist that billows out into a bow-legged structure below the hips. As if someone took a pair of mom jeans and pumped them with air."

And if you’re a curvy girl, don’t be afraid of this look, which is currently all over my Instagram and TikTok.

“I have always been rather dubious of this style of jeans. As a size 12/14 woman, I have a small waist with big hips and I was quite concerned that they may make me look super wide, and rather like a clown,” wrote HELLO! Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe. (Spoiler alert: she tried a pair and looks fantastic!)