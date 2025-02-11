Kendrick Lamar's jewelry alone for the Super Bowl worth $1 million, including that dig at Drake

Fans are still not over Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance at Super Bowl LIX, with his easter egg-filled set rivaling the Philadelphia Eagles' victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in popularity.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 37, brought out several of his hits, including "Humble," "Squabble Up," "TV Off," and the newly minted Record and Song of the Year, "Not Like Us."

Not only did his surprise cameos Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson garner significant online attention (plus his previously announced guest SZA), but so did his jewelry.

The rapper's understated pieces of bling shone (literally and metaphorically) throughout his show, and we have the breakdown on his nearly $1 million worth of pieces…

Diamond pins

Per Maxwell Stone from UK-based fine jewelry brand Steven Stone, Kendrick sported two diamond pins on his cap that contributed thousands of dollars alone.

"The Grammy-winning rapper was rocking two diamond pins from Rahaminov on his backwards baseball cap," he told HELLO!. "Likely crafted from platinum, the first pin was shaped like an angel wing, featuring marquise diamonds – I'd estimate its value at around $30,000."

"On the back of Kendrick's cap, he showcased Rahaminov's Half Moon Sunset Diamonds pin, adorned with over 100 round-cut diamonds, I'd estimate its worth to be about $50,000."

Diamond ring

© Getty Images The rapper's giant Eliantte ring is worth an estimated half a million alone

Then we have a massive diamond ring on Kendrick's right hand, courtesy of Eliantte. "The ring takes the shape of an eye, with a sizable round-cut diamond at its centre, surrounded by a halo of smaller round cuts," Maxwell added.

"Flanking the eye are two pear-cut diamonds, adding to its striking design," he added, calling the piece "nothing short of extraordinary" and estimating its value at a whopping $500,000.

The "a" necklace

The centerpiece, of course, was his chunky "a" necklace, which many fans have speculated is a reference to his ongoing feud with Drake, a nod to the line "a minor" from "Not Like Us."

© Getty Images His "a" necklace proved to be a big talking point online

It features "a thick platinum chain attached to a lowercase 'a' initial pendant, which appears to be adorned with diamonds."

Maxwell commented: "Though it's challenging to accurately value based on the available images, there's no denying that it's an impressive piece. As it's from Eliantte, it's sure to come with a hefty price tag. I'd estimate its worth to be around $400,000." The total pieces are valued at an estimated massive $980,000.