Louise Redknapp wows as she debuts sensational transformation – see photos

Louise Redknapp is set to return to screens with the singer confirming that she had been cast in the upcoming animated movie, Dog Man.

To share the news, the former Eternal singer posed alongside a poster for the film where she was joined by her own dog, Banksy. However, it wasn't the star's return to the acting world that turned heads, as the singer also debuted a stunning blonde hair transformation – the change will be unrelated to her appearance in the animated film.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Louise Redknapp unveils her vampy haircut

Other snaps from her carousel featured a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Louise recording her lines for the film as well as a small glimpse at her "confidential script".

The star has recently been rocking a darker hair colour, but in her new post, her blonde tresses were glistening underneath the lights.

© Instagram Louise's hair looked golden in the new photos

In her caption, Louise penned: "I'm so excited to be cast in the new DreamWorks Animation Dog Man, it was so much fun being involved in this fab family movie which also stars Pete Davidson, Ricky Gervais and Isla Fisher!

"You can go see it in cinemas from 7th February. (Banksy loved it!!!) xxx."

© Instagram Louise stars in the film

The comments section was immediately flooded by supportive fans, one of whom called the singer "so gorgeous" with her new look. A second joked: "Time for your Oscar & Golden Globe," while a third enthused: "Couldn't LOVE this anymore."

Back in 2023, Louise blew fans away when she unveiled a bold new look. A series of photos saw the mum-of-two in an alternative style and one snap featured the star running her hands through her new 'do to show off the gorgeous colourings.

© Instagram Louise shared a glimpse at her script

Her followers were quick to react to the star's bold new look, with many commending the star for the change. "Louise is brave, adventurous, independent. She can afford to dare everything," one stated.

A second posted: "Wow you look amazing, and smart t-shirt by the way," while a third shared: "A slight change @louiseredknapp but keeping the summer colour with a rocking t-shirt."