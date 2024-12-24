Louise Redknapp rocks vampy £1.3k Victoria Beckham outfit and sheer bodysuit

Louise Redknapp, 50, showed off her style credentials as she stepped out in a power suit for Christmas carols.
The Eternals singer looked striking in a deep mahogany Victoria Beckham suit consisting of an oversized blazer that retails for £830 and the matching £495 flared trousers.
Amping up the glamour, Louise accentuated her waist with a black belt and layered a sheer black bodysuit from WARDROBE.NYC underneath her blazer.
Stella McCartney pointed-toe heels and a chunky gold necklace completed her head-turning ensemble. Beauty-wise, Louise made her eyes pop with vampy eyeliner along her lashline and bronzer highlighting her sculpted cheekbones.
"Join me tonight as I host Christmas Carols on ITV. I’ll be joined by some very special guests as well as performing one of my all-time favourite Christmas songs," she wrote on Instagram.
"Sending you all lots of love and have an amazing Christmas."
Louise's designer wardrobe
This was not the first time Louise has turned to the former Spice Girls star's eponymous label for her outfits. In November, the mother-of-two – who shares sons Charley and Beau with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – looked cool and casual as she joined close friend Denise van Outen for a girls' dinner in London.
She teamed her chic black jumper from COS with a vintage faux fur coat and low-rise denim jeans from Victoria Beckham. Channeling Posh Spice, Louise looked phenomenal in a pair of jeans from the luxury denim collection, which range from £390-£690.
Royals in VB
Louise is not the only star who loves the designer label; it is also a go-to for many royal ladies. The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stylish for a visit to Surrey in January 2024 in a forest green power suit and a black and white abstract print shirt by Victoria Beckham, which she paired with brown heeled leather boots by Prada.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex turned heads during her four-day Colombia visit with her husband Prince Harry. Meghan rocked a pair of smart brown trousers by La Ligne and a dazzling silk brown shirt by David Beckham's wife's brand.
