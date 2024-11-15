Louise Redknapp, 50, parties the night away in Peacocks sexy lace mini dress - & it looks so expensive

Louise Rednapp partied the night away on Thursday evening wearing a £30 burgundy lace dress from Peacocks - tapping in to two key trends for this season; lace and red/burgundy.
The 50-year-old former Eternal singer-turned-fashion star has an edit with the high-street brand and often makes the affordable designs look like they're straight out of a designer department store.
The mother-of-two dressed up for a night of fun wearing the seriously chic outfit, and it goes up to a size 24, too. The flattering shift design features a high neckline, long sleeves and back zip fastening, you've got to admit, it's perfect for the upcoming festive season.
Louise showed off a photo of her outfit on Instagram, captioning the shot: "Fun night at the Peacocks Christmas party" with a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to comment on her gorgeous pic.
A fellow attendee wrote: "You smashed it tonight - such great vibes! Looked absolute firee" and another wrote: "This outfit totally rocks". And they're not wrong!
Looking at the photos of Louise and of the dress, it appears she tweaked it ever so slightly, taking away the slip dress underneath and rocking it with a black crop top and big pants underneath. A brave move for a chilly November evening, I think you'll agree. She added a pair of opaque tights and some black suede shoes - all in all she looked ready to hit the dance floor.
Makeup artist Rebekah Lidstone worked her magic on Louise's hair and makeup, opting for a slicked back ponytail and a bronzed makeup look with a brown smokey eye.
In an interview with Louise, she really championed high-street clothes, even though she's also a fan of designer buys. She told us: "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."
Feeling inspired by Louise?
Choosing the perfect party dress is no mean feat, and I think lace is a great place to start. Why? Because they're timeless and a lace dress could be worn all year round really. A lace dress is a top choice because they can be worn day or night, just by switching up the styling. If you're wearing by day, you might want to team with a thicker pair of tights and ankle boots, and for day, go for a lower denier and wear heels. A lace dress will work for a Christmas party, date night, a night out-out with friends or even for a formal event. If you are looking for something a little more formal, this Nadine Merabi 'Lydia' dress would go down a treat.