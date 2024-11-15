Louise Redknapp, 50, parties the night away in Peacocks sexy lace mini dress - & it looks so expensive

Louise Rednapp partied the night away on Thursday evening wearing a £30 burgundy lace dress from Peacocks - tapping in to two key trends for this season; lace and red/burgundy.

The 50-year-old former Eternal singer-turned-fashion star has an edit with the high-street brand and often makes the affordable designs look like they're straight out of a designer department store.

The mother-of-two dressed up for a night of fun wearing the seriously chic outfit, and it goes up to a size 24, too. The flattering shift design features a high neckline, long sleeves and back zip fastening, you've got to admit, it's perfect for the upcoming festive season.

© Getty Images Louise Redknapp gets all dressed up for a festive party hosted by Peacocks

Louise showed off a photo of her outfit on Instagram, captioning the shot: "Fun night at the Peacocks Christmas party" with a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to comment on her gorgeous pic.

A fellow attendee wrote: "You smashed it tonight - such great vibes! Looked absolute firee" and another wrote: "This outfit totally rocks". And they're not wrong!

EXACT MATCH: Peacocks Burgundy Lace Dress © Peacocks £30 at peacocks

Looking at the photos of Louise and of the dress, it appears she tweaked it ever so slightly, taking away the slip dress underneath and rocking it with a black crop top and big pants underneath. A brave move for a chilly November evening, I think you'll agree. She added a pair of opaque tights and some black suede shoes - all in all she looked ready to hit the dance floor.

Makeup artist Rebekah Lidstone worked her magic on Louise's hair and makeup, opting for a slicked back ponytail and a bronzed makeup look with a brown smokey eye.

© Instagram Sultry! The singer went for a full-on glam look

In an interview with Louise, she really championed high-street clothes, even though she's also a fan of designer buys. She told us: "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

Feeling inspired by Louise?

Choosing the perfect party dress is no mean feat, and I think lace is a great place to start. Why? Because they're timeless and a lace dress could be worn all year round really. A lace dress is a top choice because they can be worn day or night, just by switching up the styling. If you're wearing by day, you might want to team with a thicker pair of tights and ankle boots, and for day, go for a lower denier and wear heels. A lace dress will work for a Christmas party, date night, a night out-out with friends or even for a formal event. If you are looking for something a little more formal, this Nadine Merabi 'Lydia' dress would go down a treat.