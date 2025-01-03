Harper Beckham wears her favourite party dress as she dances with dad David

Harper Beckham had one very stylish 2024. The daughter of David Beckham delighted fans by wearing some seriously chic looks; from jeans and posh jewellery to fancy handbags and even a Zara bargain or two.

But undoubtedly her favourite style to wear was the mighty slip dress, designed by her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Having a fashion designer parent on tap must be the best thing ever, don't you think?

© Instagram Harper has great taste when it comes to clothes

Harper wore a slip dress on countless occasions last year, and even ended the year wearing one. Her lookalike dad, former Manchester United footballer David, shared a carousel of snaps of his beloved family on his Instagram page on New Years Eve, and in one snap, it showed himself and his only daughter dancing, looking in great spirits as they candidly posed for a snap.

© Instagram Harper and her dad David danced the night away

Harper's long hair looked coiffed to perfection as she joyously danced with her dad. So sweet!

Harper chose to wear one of her slip dresses again, this time in white. She last wore this very style back in May, on holiday with her parents and grandparents.

WATCH: Harper Beckham gives tutorial on her luxury beauty routine

In May 2024, the Beckham family came together to celebrate Victoria's dad Antony's birthday.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper wore the same style in May last year

Victoria shared a plethora of behind-the-scenes images, and in one, Harper was rocking a fabulous white slip dress. Harper's frock had a smart, classic neckline and she added a selection of cascading gold necklaces.

Harper's got style

Victoria, 50, previously told The Telegraph why her daughter often wears the designer's slip dresses for public engagements.

© Instagram Victoria says that Harpr's slip dresses "suit her"

"They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun," she revealed.

Harper boldest dress to date

Although slip dresses are her current fave, the teenager surprised us all in October last year, when she accompanied Victoria to a fabulous event in LA, to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills new collection, wearing a body con, fluorescent number.

© Instagram Harper wearing a bold Barbie pink dress in 2024

Harper's frock was designed in a fabulous Barbie pink shade and was adorned with a psychedelic print which ensured she stood out from the crowd. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

© Instagram Fans love Harper's sense of style

Fans loved her look, and took to the comment section to give it a big thumbs up. One follower wrote: "So we all agree that Harper is our favourite. Right? Xx such a doll." Another wrote: "Harper is such a beautiful young lady!" and "Wow Harper!"