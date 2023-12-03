Kelly Clarkson sets pulses racing in sheer skirt showcasing slim physique

Kelly Clarkson is certainly embracing the new her following her move to New York City, and its reflecting in her style transformation!

The Kelly Clarkson Show star is loving all her new fashion looks that are being put together by her talented stylist, Micaela Erlanger, and shared several of her favorite outfits in a new roundup on social media over the weekend.

Among them was an ensemble consisting of a head-turning sheer maxi skirt which was teamed with a maroon long-sleeved top, statement jewelry and black stilettos.

Kelly's other looks from last week included a figure-hugging leather jumpsuit, and a floral maxi dress.

Fans can't get enough of her style evolution right now and many took to Instagram to have their say. "Kelly's style is so great right now," one wrote, while another commented: "Whoever her new stylist is, is killing it! This is the best Kelly has ever looked (style wise)." A third added: "Can we get an AMEN for Kelly's new stylist.! We see you, Kelly, we see YOU!"

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in a sheer maxi skirt on last week's Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly has had an exciting week, having hosted and performed at the 2023 Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony, which took place on Wednesday November 30.

The event also featured an array of talented artists, including Cher, Chloe Bailey, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, and others. The Radio City Rockettes added to the spectacle with a mesmerizing holiday-themed routine.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson performing during the Christmas Tree Lighting at the Rockefeller Plaza

It was extra special for Kelly to be hosting and presenting at the iconic event, given that this is the first year that she's living in the Big Apple.

Along with her style transformation, Kelly's fans are also noticing her weight loss, noting that they would love to know her secret, while pointing out that she looks great whatever size she is.

© Getty Images Kelly has undergone a style transformation in recent months

Recent comments from her social media posts have included: "Can you please tell us your secret in losing weight, you look wonderful!" and "Kelly how did you lose weight, you look amazing," as well as "Can't she just look beautiful? She's beautiful no matter what size she is as long as she's in a good place within herself. I know everyone is curious but man, let her just be Kelly," and "You look amazing but most importantly, healthy."

On November 6th's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mom-of-two got candid about her weight and admitted to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush that she found it hard to find jeans that fitted her. The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmed-down physique since moving to NYC

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!" She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!" Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…"

"Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?" Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" "Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

What's more, eagle-eyed fans noticed that days later, Kelly posted on social media wearing a pair of skinny jeans, with the comments going full circle.

