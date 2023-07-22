Michelle Keegan bares washboard abs in tiny crop top for swanky night out with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan opted for casual chic on Friday night as she dined out with her husband, Mark Wright. The 36-year-old and Mark, also 36, enjoyed a delicious-looking meal at Gordon Ramsay's Lucy Cat restaurant in Manchester – and Michelle's effortless laid-back look left her followers swooning.

The Brassic actress looked beautiful rocking a beige, sleeveless cropped top that showed off her washboard abs and tiny waist. She added some loose-fitting, light-wash jeans and an almost matching pair of pointed-toe, heeled boots.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan looks stunning in any outfit

Wearing her glossy hair down with a slight wave, Michelle accessorised with a black and gold embossed clutch bag and looked radiant as she posed for some photos outside of the restaurant.

She and Mark didn't appear in any photos together, but they did both share snaps of their tasty-looking dishes on their respective Instagram accounts. Michelle simply captioned her carousel of images: "Last night," and her followers raced to compliment her on another winning look.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan looked gorgeous in her effortless outfit

"Stunning! Love these boots," replied one. A second said: "The most beautiful woman ever." A third added: "The hair is absolutely everything," and a fourth penned: "The prettiest actress ever."

Michelle and Mark's date night comes after he gave his followers an update on their ambitious pool plans at their jaw-dropping Essex mega-mansion. The former TOWIE star took to his Instagram Stories earlier this month to show his 565,000-strong following the current progress.

© Instagram Michelle's followers were obsessed with her hair and outfit

The clip showed that the pool has been sunken into the ground and the area around it has now been filled for a seamless look. The video showed various workers on site, laying large grey slabs to make up their patio, as well as distributing soil ready for more turf to be laid.

Once complete, their outdoor pool area will be a space akin to any five-star hotel or villa. The render plans show it having in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high-end.

© Instagram Michelle enjoyed a glass of wine with her dinner

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

Inside, the wonder continues as Michelle and Mark have carefully planned an immaculate home with luxurious features and beautiful furnishings. The pair love neutral colour schemes and they have been elevated with lots of marble and gold.

© Getty Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright married in 2015

Other grand amenities include a gym with Parquet flooring, Georgian style windows and state-of-the-art machines. There is also a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a party space complete with a bespoke bar.