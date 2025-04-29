Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan shares brand new photo of 'the love of her life'
Michelle Keegan's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma© @katiefearnehoughx

The Fool Me Once star posted a sweet photo of her littlest love

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
7 minutes ago
Since welcoming their baby girl, Palma, last month, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have likely been in a blissful baby bubble.

The celebrity couple has both shared sweet photos of their newborn on Instagram, but today, Michelle took to her social media account to remind fans that Palma wasn't the first tiny creature to win her heart.

The Ten Pound Poms actress posted a photo of herself sitting in the sun, cuddling her Dachshund Phoebe, captioned "LOML', which stands for 'love of my life'.

The adorable photo was taken in Mark and Michelle’s sprawling garden at their home, with the former Coronation Street actress sitting beside their swimming pool for the cute photo.

Michelle Keegan sitting in a striped skirt cuddling her dog© Instagram
Michelle Keegan called Phoebe the love of her life

Back to it

 As well as lavishing love on her pooch, Michelle took time out from new motherhood to return to reformer Pilates on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of a row of reformer beds lined up in a sunlit, beamed room.

A photo of a bright reformer Pilates studio© Instagram
Michelle made her return to exercis

"Back to business, it's been a long hiatus," Michelle captioned her exercise photo, suggesting she was slightly concerned about her first exercise class since giving birth.

While it might have been her first session in public, Michelle has a reformer Pilates machine, courtesy of Align Pilates in her home, so she could have been back on the bed for home workouts.

Woman in Reformer Pilates class© Getty
Michelle has a reformer Pilates bed at home

She shared photos of herself working on her at-home setup in October 2024, just two months before announcing her pregnancy, proving she kept up her exercise routine while expecting baby Palma.

It's no surprise that Michelle invested in a Pilates machine, as she has been open about 'hating' cardio, telling Women's Health: "I don't enjoy cardio. It's horrendous. Cardio has never been for me – I was always the girl that came last in sports day."

Michelle Keegan looking shocked, wearing a white corset on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show, Series 18, Episode 7, London, UK - 04 Dec 2021 © J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock
Michelle Keegan hates cardio

She added that strength training makes up part of her routine, sharing: "I don't mind doing weights, I normally do half an hour of weights if I can and then half an hour of Pilates after that."

As well as taking to her reformer bed, Michelle also credits walking her dog as part of her exercise routine.

Here’s hoping she enjoyed her first class back!

