Michelle Keegan shares brand new photo of 'the love of her life'

Since welcoming their baby girl, Palma, last month, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have likely been in a blissful baby bubble.

The celebrity couple has both shared sweet photos of their newborn on Instagram, but today, Michelle took to her social media account to remind fans that Palma wasn't the first tiny creature to win her heart.

The Ten Pound Poms actress posted a photo of herself sitting in the sun, cuddling her Dachshund Phoebe, captioned "LOML', which stands for 'love of my life'.

The adorable photo was taken in Mark and Michelle’s sprawling garden at their home, with the former Coronation Street actress sitting beside their swimming pool for the cute photo.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan called Phoebe the love of her life

Back to it

As well as lavishing love on her pooch, Michelle took time out from new motherhood to return to reformer Pilates on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of a row of reformer beds lined up in a sunlit, beamed room.

© Instagram Michelle made her return to exercis

"Back to business, it's been a long hiatus," Michelle captioned her exercise photo, suggesting she was slightly concerned about her first exercise class since giving birth.

While it might have been her first session in public, Michelle has a reformer Pilates machine, courtesy of Align Pilates in her home, so she could have been back on the bed for home workouts.

© Getty Michelle has a reformer Pilates bed at home

She shared photos of herself working on her at-home setup in October 2024, just two months before announcing her pregnancy, proving she kept up her exercise routine while expecting baby Palma.

It's no surprise that Michelle invested in a Pilates machine, as she has been open about 'hating' cardio, telling Women's Health: "I don't enjoy cardio. It's horrendous. Cardio has never been for me – I was always the girl that came last in sports day."

© J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Michelle Keegan hates cardio

She added that strength training makes up part of her routine, sharing: "I don't mind doing weights, I normally do half an hour of weights if I can and then half an hour of Pilates after that."

As well as taking to her reformer bed, Michelle also credits walking her dog as part of her exercise routine.

Here’s hoping she enjoyed her first class back!