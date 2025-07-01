Harrison Ford's only daughter, actress Georgia Ford, celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, June 30, and it looks like it was one doozy.

Georgia is the daughter of Harrison and his second wife, the late Melissa Mathison. He and Melissa also welcomed a son, Malcolm Ford. Harrison had two sons with his first wife Mary Marquardt, Ben and Willard, and is now an adoptive father to his current wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam.

She also followed her father into the world of acting, having made a few appearances in small-budget projects like American Milkshake, I'm Being Me, and The Visitor. Most recently, she also appeared in a campaign for Balenciaga portraying Barbara Walters.

© Instagram Georgia celebrated her 35th birthday with loved ones on June 30

To mark her big day, Georgia took to her Instagram page and shared several of the birthday tributes that had come in from her friends, plus some snaps from her intimate celebration with loved ones.

For the occasion, the actress was photographed in a stunning white satin dress with lace spaghetti straps and detailing along the hem and side. She wore sparkling silver pumps and tied her hair into a top knot, completing things with a bit of light glam.

Some of the photos from Georgia's celebration show a scene from a house party, of her laughing over a painting made by a friend and posing for photos on a balcony with a stunning view of the cityscape below.

© Instagram The actress wore a stunning white satin and lace dress for the occasion

Georgia then included a snapshot of her cake, what looked to be a tall coconut cake covered in frosting and shavings with a solitary candle, surrounded by a variety of gold rings. "The love :,)," she simply wrote beside it.

The Indiana Jones star's only daughter was his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January, going for the completely opposite look — a black floor-length gown to match her father's suit, complete with a dramatic smokey eye.

© Getty Images Georgia made her latest red carpet appearance this January with her dad at the Golden Globes

Georgia and her oldest half brother Ben are the most public facing of the siblings, each having public social media profiles. Their other brothers are a lot more private, as are their parents, with Harrison and Calista famously eschewing the online world.

Speaking with Esquire in 2023, Harrison (who turns 83 later this month) opened up about the conflict he faced as a parent when it came to balancing the immense amounts of success he saw as a Hollywood icon.

© Instagram Her cake stood out thanks to all the rings surrounding the candle

"I can tell you this. If I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent," he noted. "I accept my flaws and my failures — I don't accept them, I own them. And certainly, the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I've been out of town, up my own [expletive], for most of my life."

The Star Wars actor also viewed the three-decade age gap between his oldest and youngest children as a good thing, offering him more perspective as a father, plus more time to be one. "My older children have taught me a lot," he similarly told The Independent previously. "My first child was born when I was 25; I reckon I'm a little better at [parenting] now."