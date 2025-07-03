Emily Andre shows off toned legs in flippy tennis mini dress

Emily Andre looked flawless on Wednesday as she attended the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

For the botanical extravaganza, the NHS Doctor rocked a Wimbledon-esque cream mini dress complete with a pleated skirt and a square neckline. The 35-year-old teamed her summery frock with a pair of chunky white trainers, a white sports cap and a pair of dark cherry-hued sunglasses.

She wore her Rapunzel brunette tresses in a twisted bun and highlighted her features with a palette of rosy makeup.

Amongst the images, which were shared to Instagram, Emily also included a joyous image with her rarely seen father. The pair appeared in high spirits as they beamed for the camera with Hampton Court Palace looming behind them in all its glory.

© Instagram The mother-of-three accessorised with chic sunglasses

In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Apparently I looked ready for Centre Court… but I was actually at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival yesterday."

© Instagram Emily looked flawless in a pleated mini dress

She continued: "Bursting with colour, creativity, and beautiful ideas, I left feeling totally inspired. A wholesome day well spent in the sunshine with my dad."

Fans and friends were quick to share sweet messages in the comments section. One wrote: "You look gorgeous", while a second noted: "Perfection", and a third chimed in: "You look Wimbledon ready".

Emily's private life with Peter

Emily is married to 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter whom she wed in 2015. Together the happy couple are doting parents to three children: Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella whom they welcomed into the world on 2 April 2024.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Peter is also a father to Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Despite relishing life with their large brood, the pair have hinted that Arabella will most likely be the last addition to their family. Shortly after Belle's arrival, Peter told The Sun: "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one."

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April 2024

Although Emily tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she did make a rare comment about her role as a stepmother during an interview with The Times. Speaking to the publication in 2022, she said: "I think I take on more of a big sister role. They are lovely children, and they've made my life easy, to be honest."

She added: "It just sort of works, but I don't think there's one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."