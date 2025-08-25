Miranda Lambert's glamorous mom is her spitting image as her family shows support

Miranda Lambert is continuing to delight audiences nationwide with Morgan Wallen's ongoing I'm the Problem Tour. The country music star is serving as one of the guest acts on the "Dangerous" singer's nationwide tour, with her latest stop being Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where she was joined by some members of her equally striking family, including her parents Richard and Beverly and her brother Luke.

Miranda, 41, took to her Instagram page with some snaps from backstage after the show posing with her family members. Beverly, in particular, caught the eyes of many of her followers, dressed in a white blouse, a bolo tie and red floral pants. The singer's dad Richard opted for a light blue denim button-down with slacks, while her towering brother Luke opted for the same fit with black denim, plus a cowboy hat to match his sister's.

© Getty Images Miranda Lambert is currently serving as a special guest on Morgan Wallen's tour

"Had some very special visitors on I'm the Problem Tour this weekend," she simply captioned the photos, with fans in particular gushing about her mom. "Love!!!!! Bev, you are rocking that hair," one commented in response to her brunette locks with a dash of silver up front.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Miranda Lambert Rise To Fame

"Bevvvv looking FINE!! Miss yall," another wrote, with a third adding: "Ugh yes we missed mama bev on the feed." Luke himself took to the comments section and wrote: "Love you and had so much fun! Thanks for the invite."

While on tour, the "Bluebird" singer is also marking a very special milestone – 20 years in the business! 2025 marks 20 years to the release of her debut studio album, March 2005's Kerosene, which was certified Platinum upon release and quickly put her on the map as an artist to watch. In a recent interview with Country Living, the star reflected on her banner year and career thus far.

© Getty Images Her mom Beverly Lambert in particular earned raves from fans for her stunning look

"I think it's every artist's responsibility to sing about the truth," she said of the driving force behind her music. "I write and sing about what I know; what I have experienced, or what someone I know or someone I heard about is going through. Those stories reflect what most of my fans are dealing with, as well, so it covers all the emotions."

© Getty Images "Love you and had so much fun! Thanks for the invite," Luke commented on his sister's post

She noted finding joy in her many awards, but even more so in the stories she'd heard over the decades from fans and being able to connect with them in a variety of different ways. "It's a special gift to be a singer-songwriter, and I take it very seriously. The awards are wonderful, of course, and it never gets old when you are recognized for your work."

© Getty Images It's been two decades since the release of Miranda's debut studio album "Kerosene"

"Just as important, or truly even more so, are the fans – that is your direct feedback on what you create as an artist…," she noted. "As an artist, I want to be open to keep exploring and releasing music that’s maybe unexpected – it's an important part of my growth and responsibility." And that's included supporting newer artists like Morgan on the road. "Being on his tour has been really great so far, and I've been enjoying watching Morgan in his element."