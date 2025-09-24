Elsa Pataky showcases stunning physique in fitted white gown amid lengthy separation from husband Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky looked better than ever as she walked the orange carpet at a Biotherm event in Spain on Tuesday, amid a lengthy time apart from her husband, Chris Hemsworth. The Spanish native donned a beautiful white dress for the occasion, featuring a V-neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and an asymmetrical hemline that fell to just above her knees. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and bright orange strappy heels. Elsa wore her blonde locks out in soft waves and was glowing with a subtle makeup look.

The 49-year-old has spent a large portion of the year away from Chris, who has been filming Avengers: Doomsday and promoting his National Geographic series, Limitless. Elsa has been busy filming the Spanish TV series Matices, and finally found time to bring her family together for a jaunt to Fiji earlier in September.

"Fiji, sun, surf, waves, family, friends and celebration. Life is beautiful!" she captioned the Instagram post, which featured snapshots of her vacation with Chris and their three kids, India, Tristan and Sasha. It appeared to be the first time that she had reunited with her husband in months, with the Thor actor even celebrating his birthday without her in August.

While Chris partied on a boat off the coast of Ibiza with stars like Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, Elsa was pictured in their hometown of Byron Bay grabbing a smoothie with their son. She did share a sweet tribute to her husband, however, taking to Instagram to write, "Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You're the best of the best."

Speaking to HELLO! about their chaotic work schedules, the mother of three revealed that the couple's rule of trying not to be apart for more than two weeks was growing more difficult. "We try, although it's harder now, because the children are older and have opinions on what they want to do, whereas when they're little, you can take them with you wherever you want," she explained.

© Getty Images Elsa looked incredible in the white off-the-shoulder dress

Elsa added that their almost 15-year marriage was not perfect, no matter what it looked like from the outside. "Marriage needs constant work, and you learn a lot from the rough patches. You have to try to keep growing together, making sure that your paths carry on crossing," she said. "You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."

© Europa Press via Getty Images The mother of three spent time in Spain filming a TV series

Chris and Elsa married in December 2010, mere months after their first meeting, and moved to Byron Bay with their family in 2014 to escape Los Angeles. They bought a 10-acre estate in the sleepy coastal town, with their property boasting six bedrooms, a spa, games and media rooms, an infinity pool and a state-of-the-art home gym.

© Instagram The couple reunited for a Fijian getaway in September

"When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," Elsa told NewsCorp of their decision to relocate. "There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry. It can make you lose perspective."