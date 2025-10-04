Michelle Keegan just hired a royal hairdresser to give her a 'Princess Kate' blow-dry

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan just hired a royal hairdresser to give her a Kate Middleton blow-dry
The mother of baby Palma looked stunning as she showed Instagram fans her fabulous royal blow-dry and rich new colour transformation

Laura Sutcliffe
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share with fans her epic hair transformation. Gone were her caramel-toned highlights that the star of The Blame has been sporting all summer long; instead, her replacement was a seasonal, chocolate brown hue that looked fresh and vibrant. The texture of the actress's hair looked so shiny and well-cared for, and she was sporting rich, lightly curled ends, that really reminded us of the blow-dry that the Princess of Wales is known for.

Hairdresser Richard Ward has preened the Princess of Wales' hair on many occasions during her initial years as a working royal, and the hairdresser made her sumptuous tumbling waves famous. The wife of Prince William's hairstyle is one of the most widely copied in the world. Michelle's new look certainly looked regal as she shared a video of herself swishing her mane.

Princess Kate in blue dress at Wimbledon© shutterstock
Kate has impeccable hair

The Our Girl actress also tagged hairdresser Ben Cooke in her post, who just so happens to be a celebrity stylist who has actually tended to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's hair in the past. Back in 2021, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee weekend was Hannah Martin, and their hair was preened by Ben, who is the man behind Victoria Beckham's famous 'Pob' haircut from 2007.

Michelle goes 'blonde'

Michelle, who is married to Heart FM radio host Mark Wright, has just appeared in a new advert for Sky Essential TV. The 38-year-old was decked out in a variety of costumes to promote the new subscription service, which is in collaboration with Netflix. We were particularly taken aback by Michelle sporting a thick plaited mane, which reminded us of Disney's Princess Elsa. She also donned a huge, voluminous wig when she took on the Bridgerton vibe, and incredulously, the bold blonde tones seem to suit her immensely, dont you think?

Michelle Keegan looked like Princess Elsa in the Sky Essential TV advert© Ivaylo Donchev
Michelle looked like Princess Elsa in the Sky Essential TV advert
Michelle's hair secret

 Back in 2020, the Brassic star admitted that she loves to use a £15 hair mask. "Obviously, because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, before recommending Give Me Cosmetics' Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask. 

