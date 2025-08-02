If you're wondering about Pamela Anderson's secret to kissable lips I have the answer

With Pamela Anderson being a hot topic these days for her natural, pared-down beauty looks - and her reported budding romance with co-star Liam Neeson, kisses included - I put tracking down her go-to lip balm, formulated to leave a shine on your lip like a gloss, on my to do list.

She has called this relatively new lip moisturizer her "lifesaver" and "the cherry on top” of her simplified skincare and makeup approach.

At a glance Pamela's lips were the talk of the town when she 'kissed' Liam Neeson while promoting their new comedy The Naked Gun

The 58-year-old beauty swears by Sonsie Basic Balm, $22 / £22

She has called the lip product a "lifesaver", adding "My lips are prone to chapping, and this stays on like no other—whether in dry, cold climates or in the heat."

It’s pretty well documented here on the HELLO! Shopping team that I’m embarrassingly obsessed with lip balms - blame it on perimenopause and my newly-acquired constantly dry, sensitive itchy lips. I’m always on the lookout for gentle moisturizers for my pout.

© WireImage Pamela Anderson, 58, has become a natural beauty icon, leaving behind her mega-glam '90s makeup

I’m now adding the former Baywatch star’s minimalist fave - cruelty-free, vegan Sonsie Basic Balm, $22 / £22 - to my running roster of celebrity favorites, especially since kissable lips are at a premium (just ask Meghan Markle).

And while the balm is literallhy called 'Basic', a look at the formula tells me it's not that simple - it includes 25% Bio-Based Squalane and 1% Hydrating Peptide Complex for a multi-tasking effect, from smoothing to long-lasting hydration.

Pamela has shifted from her glam 90s look in favor of a more restrained beauty approach which, as a fellow Gen-Xer, I can appreciate, as I’m embracing that, too. But the natural beauty icon has taken it a step further by fully embracing Sonsie, both as her beauty routine and as co-owner of the brand.

© Getty Images Pamela's lips were the talk of the town when she kissed Liam Neeson at the London Premiere of their new comedy The Naked Gun

"I think my beauty routine's gotten simpler and simpler… And then the Sonsie products are very simple. It's just the cleanser, the serum, and then the moisture cream, and the cherry on top is the lip balm,” she told People. "That's all I've been wearing. If it's a red carpet, a magazine cover, or in my garden.”

In the same interview she said of the balm, "[My lips] just feel more moisturized. I'm prone to dry lips because I travel so much, and so I am always reapplying lip balm. But with [this formula], it stays, which is really nice. I don't have to apply it as much."

© AFP via Getty Images Pamela Anderson looked stunning with no makeup at the Golden Globes

What shoppers are saying about Pamela Anderson's lip balm

The star has given her own review of the product, calling the Basic Balm a "lifesaver". She added, "My lips are prone to chapping, and this stays on like no other—whether in dry, cold climates or in the heat... It provides a pleasant shine that you don't have to constantly reapply to achieve."

Full disclosure - I haven’t had the chance to try the lip balm myself, so I scoured the reviews to see what shoppers are saying. And I was pleasantly surprised to see that with scores of reviews, it has earned a 4.8-star average rating. It especially seems to be a hit with the over-45 year old set, with many appreciating the non-sticky texture.

“Perfection,” said one reviewer. “Looks so naturally pretty, not sticky, no taste or scent.” Another wrote, “My lips are so happy! Love the basic balm. It feels so good and it isn’t sticky!”

And it's not just older women who are loving the formula. One 25-34 year old wrote: “Basic but amazing. It's the perfect texture and scent and works wonders! This will be a must-have in my purse.”

Sonsie launched in 2023 about a year before Pamela revealed her role with the company.