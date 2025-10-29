Strictly's Dianne Buswell hints at 'unique' baby name amid 'nerve-wracking' experience

Strictly Come Dancing fans were devastated last week when it was confirmed that Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell would be withdrawing from the show after the Neighbours icon tore his calf muscle. However, the Australian-born dancer has something to look forward to, as she's expecting her first child with her long-time partner, Joe Sugg, who she first met on the BBC dancing competition. The pair had already confirmed that they were expecting a son, but in a YouTube video published this week, the pair hinted at their unborn child's name.

Sitting together in their Brighton home, Joe explained: "The name that we've come up with, we're not going to share it. We can't really give any clues to it other than I don't really see this name really anywhere. I know some people who have it as their surname, but it's also the sort of name that can be shortened. I'd say it's quite a unique name but it's not unique as in…"

Dianne then interjected to say: "Apple or pear. It's kind of like Joe, isn't it? Cute when you're little, you can call yourself Joseph when you're older." Joe, who rose to fame as ThatcherJoe on YouTube, hinted that the name could see their boy take on a career in the spotlight. "Or it could be a good sportsperson name," he mused.

He then joked: "I've purposefully not said it out loud at all, whereas Dianne keeps calling him by that name. I do feel like between now and our due date, which is another thing I don't think we're going to share, I worry that we might end up revealing it by accident. From now on, he's called Derek."

In the video, Dianne also confessed how "nervous" she felt before telling her parents about the joyous news. "It was the most nervous I'd ever been," the 36-year-old confessed to fans. "I was so nervous to tell people, I don't know why. I almost put it off." Joe agreed, adding: "I think it was because it was such a big life moment. I was way more nervous to tell friends and family than I was to tell you lot [viewers]."

Trolling since pregnancy

Dianne made history this year on Strictly, when she became the first dancer to compete on the show while pregnant in its 21-year history. However, her decision ended up leaving her the target of trolls, with some speculating that Stefan's injury was false and it was Dianne to blame for the couple withdrawing from the competition.

Responding to comments on social media, Dianne penned: "I sound like a broken record but I'm seeing a bit of this floating around again. I know people say ignore it but actually why should I? I will speak up… I would love nothing more than to keep dancing this week, next week, the week after that so on and so forth. In fact, I have more energy this year than I did this time last year. Please respect Stefan who is extremely gutted to not be able to dance and stop presuming this was a set up! Because believe me we would if we could."

Dianne and Joe's love story

The couple started dating in 2018 after they fell for each other while competing on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. In a sweet post, shared after the final in which the pair lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, the duo gazed lovingly at each other, as Joe penned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

© Instagram Joe and Dianne have been together since 2018

Although Dianne and Joe haven't yet married, neither have ruled out the possibility in the future. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, Dianne mused: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens." Joe similarly told Metro in 2020: "Never say never."