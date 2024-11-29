Dianne Buswell stuns in festive dress after longtime boyfriend Joe Sugg's promise is revealed

Dianne Buswell oozed festive glamour in a burgundy dress while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two on Thursday night.

© Instagram Dianne is all set for the festive season donning burgundy dress

Dianne's Christmas-inspired dress is the Joanie 'Anastasia' Puff Sleeve Velvet Maxi Dress, £71.40. The burgundy dress features an all-over velvet burnout print with illustrated flowers, birds, and branches and is perfect for party season.

Cut elegantly just above the ankle, the dress shows off Dianne's killer black stiletto heels. For those in awe of the dancer's chic look, the dress is currently in the Black Friday sale with a saving of £47.60.

EXACT MATCH: Joanie Anastasia Puff Sleeve Velvet Maxi Dress © Joanie £71.40 (SAVE £47.60) AT JOANIE

The Strictly Come Dancing professional matched the burgundy garment with her iconic red locks which she fashioned into a sleek, straight style. Dianne paired the festive frock with a bold red lip and a few silver chunky rings and hoop earrings.

Burgundy is a huge trend for winter, but the dress is also available in black.

Dianne is clearly on a mission to usher in the festive period, with her appearance on the backstage show coming after she revealed that her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, promised her a special gift. Joe said he would grant Dianne a giant silver Christmas tree crafted from reflective baubles, miniature discoballs and glittering tinsel if she and her dance partner, Chris McCausland, made the final.

Joe promised Dianne they could get the Christmas ornament if she got to the Strictly final

Taking to Instagram, the Australian dancer re-shared a photograph posted to Joe's Instagram story which read: "I've said we can get one if they get to the final."

Dianne and her dance partner Chris, who is Strictly's first blind contestant, have taken the show by a storm and are yet to face a dance off. The pair are currently the favourites to win and are gearing up for Saturday night's quarter final show where they will perform the Quick Step for musical week.

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris wowed at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom

And it wouldn’t be the first time Dianne would make it into the hit show's final. Back in 2018, Dianne and Joe were the runners-up alongside Steps Singer Faye Tozer and The Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, after being beaten by Stacey Dooley.

Since meeting on the BBC Ballroom show, the couple have settled into a £3.5 million Brighton abode.

© Iona Wolff, Getty Dianne and Joe met on the show back in 2018

"We're so happy," Dianne gushed about her new home to HELLO! in April this year. "We're just trying to make it more cosy and more homely every day."

She added: "We really love it where we are. I think it's [their Brighton home] gonna be home for us for a very long time. You can never say never, but I'm really happy where we are at the moment."