David Beckham's most outrageous fashion looks of all time

David Beckham's most outrageous fashion looks of all time
David Beckham's most outrageous fashion looks of all time

long leather jacket
There aren't many men who can pull off a sarong, belted cardigan or shiny white suit, but somehow, David Beckham manages it. Yes, the celebrity king of style could look hot in a bin bag. We hadn't thought about former footballer David's past outfit choices for a while, until this week, when his daughter Harper shared her favourite look of her dad's - and it's a corker. The eight-year-old chose the purple suit her daddy wore to his and Victoria's wedding reception in 1999. Amazing.

 

This set the throwback wheels in motion here at HELLO!, so we just had to do a round-up of DB's most 'out there' looks of all time. All those times he shocked us with his clothing choices and nailed it like no other guy can.

 

Anyone remember this long leather jacket, pictured above? If this wasn't David Beckham, it would verge on scary, yet the lovely man-god can get away with it. The snap was taken in 2002 for the launch of a new range of Police sunglasses.  Wonder where that jacket is now…

 

Take a look at his other striking outfits…

david beckham cardigan
The horse cardigan

There's really no words for this. David's cosy pony cardigan has got to be our favourite look ever. There he stands, next to his super-stylish wife who's busy working a cravat and pencil skirt, and the dad-of-four steals the limelight in his printed knitwear. He wore the cardi for the flight to Rome for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' wedding in 2006 (blast from the past). We'd totally wear this.

white suit
A white suit

Name a man you know who has ever worn a full white suit. No, us neither. Back in 2003 at the MTV Movie Awards, the sports star decided to play matchy-matchy with his then Spice Girl wife in all white and still looked fine. That's white jacket with shimmery lapels, white top and white trousers, finished off with some tan cowboy-style shoes. Then there's his massive diamante cross, coordinating earrings and a half-up half-down hairdo.

david bandana
The bandana days

Another style classic from David here. The former footballer combines a key nineties trend, the bandana, with a Victorian-esque frilled, sleeveless shirt. Perhaps he raided Victoria's wardrobe that night? The pair were out on the town for the Princes Trust Capital Party in the Park in 2000.

leather trousers
Head-to-toe-biker

Who could forget this? In 1999, David was ALL about the shiny black leather in his biker jacket and trouser combo at the Tommy Hilfiger party, again matching with his spouse. Yes, it's a tad funny, but you have to admit he looks smoking. Come on DB, pull this one out of your wardrobe for round two.

david beckham blue suit
Peachy in pastels

Styling it up with his half-up ponytail once again, dashing David works it big time in a baby blue suit. Any other guy would look AWFUL in this, but not David. The star totally nails the summer smart-casual look as he arrives at Real Madrid Football Club in 2003. What an era.

david beckham velvet trousers
Velvet trousers

It takes a certain man to pull off velvet and – besides Austin Powers – David Beckham is that man. He stepped out in this killer outfit for the 2nd Annual NRJ Music Awards in 2001. Eighteen years later, it's still a memorable look.

