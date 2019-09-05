David Beckham's most outrageous fashion looks of all time

There aren't many men who can pull off a sarong, belted cardigan or shiny white suit, but somehow, David Beckham manages it. Yes, the celebrity king of style could look hot in a bin bag. We hadn't thought about former footballer David's past outfit choices for a while, until this week, when his daughter Harper shared her favourite look of her dad's - and it's a corker. The eight-year-old chose the purple suit her daddy wore to his and Victoria's wedding reception in 1999. Amazing.
This set the throwback wheels in motion here at HELLO!, so we just had to do a round-up of DB's most 'out there' looks of all time. All those times he shocked us with his clothing choices and nailed it like no other guy can.
Anyone remember this long leather jacket, pictured above? If this wasn't David Beckham, it would verge on scary, yet the lovely man-god can get away with it. The snap was taken in 2002 for the launch of a new range of Police sunglasses. Wonder where that jacket is now…
Take a look at his other striking outfits…