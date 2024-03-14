Victoria Beckham poses in satin underwear and sheer gown

If one thing's for sure, it's that Victoria Beckham isn't going to let her broken foot stop her from looking ultra-glam.

On Wednesday, the fashion mogul, 49, couldn't have looked more chic as she snapped herself in a white two-piece underwear set with a seethrough chiffon gown. The photo in question was a candid mirror selfie that also saw the former Spice Girl rocking her crutches, but obscuring her medical boot from view.

The fashion mogul looked incredible

"Spring Summer 24… with a twist," she quipped in the caption. The ensemble perfectly flattered VB's svelte physique, highlighting her impressively toned abs.

The undergarments were a pair of high-waisted knickers and a triangle-shaped bralet. The chiffon gown floated across her body, cinching her waist and billowing all the way to the floor.

She then made a quip to her husband David Beckham

As for her hair and makeup, the mother-of-four's face was obscured by her phone but her iconic brown locks were cascading in elegant waves past her shoulders.

The photo was followed by another candid shot of the former pop star, only this time in a pair of skin-tight leggings and long-sleeved top. She also added a pair of chunky white trainers.

© Instagram David Beckham shared this image of his wife Victoria's injured foot

"That's a wrap!!! She wrote before adding: "And yes, I do want a medal @davidbeckham [laughing face emoji]."

VB first shared news of her injury last month when she explained she fell over during a Valentine's Day workout session. Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice last week, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

© Marc Piasecki Victoria Beckham rocked black crutches at Paris Fashion Week

However, it wasn't until a week later that the entrepreneur confirmed her injury was serious and reshared a photo from her husband, David Beckham.

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]," he penned alongside a close-up shot of his wife's medical footwear elevated on cushions.

In true Victoria fashion, she upped the ante at Paris Fashion Week with even her crutches and swapped the usual grey hospital apparatus for a sleek pair of black crutches that perfectly matched her all-black ensemble on the night.

She even admitted she found using her crutches as pointers during the dress rehearsal empowering! We'd expect nothing less from the star.