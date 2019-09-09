﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

The TV Choice Awards best dressed list: from Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon to EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, plus Love Island’s Maura Higgins

Wow...

...
The TV Choice Awards best dressed list: from Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon to EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, plus Love Island’s Maura Higgins
You're reading

The TV Choice Awards best dressed list: from Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon to EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, plus Love Island’s Maura Higgins

1/11
Next

Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah proves you CAN wear biker boots with a pretty dress on the red carpet 
maura higgins wearing a gold dress at the TV Choice Awards
1/11

On Monday evening, the stars of the small screen stepped out for a night of glitz and glamour at the TV Choice Awards in London. It was a glittering occasion at the London Hilton on Park Lane; you have morning TV stars such as Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby, soap actresses and  Love Island bombshells. Here’s the most talked-about outfits... 

 

Maura Higgins 

The Love Island star, and This Morning agony aunt, brought her A-game to the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards. Her long gold gown was picture perfect. Designed by Eamonn McGill, the designer took to Instagram and wrote: “So happy I got to dress her for her first official red carpet.” 

amber gill and anna vakili at the tv choice awards
2/11

Anna Vakili and Amber Gill 

 

We love that this pair are still friends, and they both looked gorgeous as they both arrived for a night of fun. Let’s hope Anna will help Amber take her mind off her split with Greg. And no, we’re still not over it either. 

holly willoughby tv choice awards 2019 dress
3/11

Holly Willoughby 

 

Styled, as per usual, by Angie Smith. This Morning's Holly Willoughby wore a pretty floral dress from Harvey Nichols. 

lucy fallon at the tv choice awards
4/11

Lucy Fallon 

 

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon had a complete nightmare pre-awards - she forgot her dress! Thankfully she got her boyfriend Tom to drive back and collect it. Now, that’s what you call the boyfriend of the year.  

charlotte hawkins and GMB cast
5/11

GMB Team

 

Look at this glam lot! The stars of our morning TV brought some colour to the annual bash. 

faiers sisters at the tv choice awards 2019
6/11

Sam and Billie Faiers 

 

Girls night! Sister duo Sam and Billie Faiers looked gorgeous as they arrived at the TV Choice Awards. Sam opted for a Ivan Young dress, while sister Billie went for a little sparkly number from Zeynep Kartal. Wow! 

india reynolds at the tv choice awards
7/11

Ovia Soko and India Reynolds 

 

The new star of Boohoo, India looked incredible in her black mini dress as she arrived hand-in-hand with her beau, Ovie. 

katie mcglynn wearing nadine merabi at tv choice awards
8/11

Katie McGlynn

 

Coronation Street’s Katie opted for a teal Nadine Merabi dress for the TV Choice Awards. Gorgeous! 

rochelle humes suit at the tv choice awards
9/11

Rochelle Humes 

 

Suited and booted! This Morning star Rochelle chose a Francesca Abrahamovitch suit for her big night. 

susanna reid wearing a blue dress at the tv choice awards 2019
10/11

Susanna Reid 

 

She’s no stranger to a glamorous red carpet, and this might be Susanna Reid’s best look yet. The royal blue frock was from Goddiva, a destination for ‘glam evening wear’.

danielle harold tv choice awards 2019
11/11

Danielle Harold 

 

It was a little black dress for EastEnders star Danielle Harold. She looks worlds apart from her character Lola Pearce, don’t you think?

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...