The TV Choice Awards best dressed list: from Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon to EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, plus Love Island’s Maura Higgins

On Monday evening, the stars of the small screen stepped out for a night of glitz and glamour at the TV Choice Awards in London. It was a glittering occasion at the London Hilton on Park Lane; you have morning TV stars such as Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby, soap actresses and Love Island bombshells. Here’s the most talked-about outfits...
Maura Higgins
The Love Island star, and This Morning agony aunt, brought her A-game to the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards. Her long gold gown was picture perfect. Designed by Eamonn McGill, the designer took to Instagram and wrote: “So happy I got to dress her for her first official red carpet.”