﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

7 celebrities nailing the Pillow Challenge: from Katya Jones to Nadia Sawalha

These stars are so creative with their pillow mini dresses!

7 celebrities nailing the Pillow Challenge: from Katya Jones to Nadia Sawalha
You're reading

7 celebrities nailing the Pillow Challenge: from Katya Jones to Nadia Sawalha

1/7
Next

Kate Middleton's sell-out floral Ghost dress is helping raise money for NHS staff
Nichola Murphy
amber-davies-pillow
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Nadia Sawalha, Anne Hathaway and Dianne Buswell are just some of the celebrities who have dared to bare for the viral Pillow Challenge. Stars tend to be all glammed up for TV appearances or red carpet events, so the public love it when they catch a glimpse of their favourite celebs in more relaxed outfits, which have been all the more common amid the coronavirus lockdown. Instead of rocking loungewear and gym kits, some have taken comfort to the next level by making an entire outfit out of a pillow. Keep scrolling to take a look...

Amber Davies

Love Island star Amber couldn't resist having a go at the challenge, and we're loving her monochrome choice. She dressed up her simple white pillow with a black Dior handbag and sparkly heels - who says comfort and fashion can't go hand-in-hand?

halle-berry-pillow
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Halle Berry

Who knew a pillow could look so chic? One of the first to get involved was Halle Berry, who modelled a deep blue pillow dress in her garden, accessorised with a black belt, patent heels, a black sun hat and sunglasses. "You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge," she captioned the post, which was met by plenty of compliments from fans. 

dianne-buswell-pillow
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell covered her modesty with not one but two pillows for a very creative layered outfit. The bottom was a simple white design, topped by a very bright bull cushion which she teamed with red earrings, maroon fluffy boots and her new blonde bob. "I’m off to the couch today so I got myself a new outfit for it! It’s really comfortable and so fetch!" We'll take your word for it, Dianne!

 

PHOTOS: 9 of Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's most show-stopping dresses

 

anne-hathaway-pillow
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Anne Hathaway

Wow! Anne totally nailed the challenge with her blue and white butterfly effect, don't you think? Posing against the backdrop of blue wings, she accessorised with sunglasses, chunky black boots and white headphones. Quoting Queen Clarisse Renaldi from The Princess Diaries, she joked: “A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.” #pillowchallenge."

nadia-sawalha-pillow-challenge
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Nadia Sawalha

Stripping off for the Pillow Challenge, Nadia Sawalha paired her simple white pillow with a pair of red high heels. The Loose Women star posted her photo alongside a picture of Halle Berry's efforts captioned: "Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel, my inner fashion diva. Good god, I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out A-listers I'm coming through!!!!! Pillow available from......Morrisons, Primark, Asda's and Croydon market ... WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????"

katya-jones
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Katya Jones

We're getting Bond girl vibes from Katya's attempt at the challenge! Armed with her electric screwdriver, the Strictly Come Dancing star covered up with a white fluffy pillow paired with thigh-high leather boots, a black belt and a matching hat. But Katya was quick to reassure fans that this isn't her usual gardening attire. She wrote: "I know it’s #pillowchallenge but I actually have been doing DIY in my garden, using a screwdriver, cutting wood with my knife.. and sorry to disappoint, but not dressed like this! Neighbours at the back are getting some view!"

holly-ramsay-pillow
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly recently took to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps of herself posing in the buff with just a belted pillow wrapped across her body whilst enjoying a glass of rosé. The 20-year-old – who is self-isolating with her family in Cornwall – joked in the caption: "No clean clothes left #StayAtHome #PillowChallenge."

 

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares gorgeous modelling photos

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...