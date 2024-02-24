Anne Hathaway sizzles in skintight PVC dress in jaw-dropping new photos

Anne Hathaway made a showstopping entrance to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Of course, the 41-year-old was dressed head-to-toe in pieces from the autumn/winter 2024 collection – and she looked phenomenal. You can see how she achieved the look in the video below.

WATCH: Anne Hathaway gets glam for Versace show at Milan Fashion Week

Anne – who fronted the Versace Icons campaign last year – commanded attention in a skintight, red PVC dress that highlighted her incredible physique and boasted ruched detailing across the hips and fell just below her knees.

The bold color popped against her porcelain skin and dark hair, which was worn down with her bangs parted in the middle.

Elongating her toned legs, the actress added a pair of darker red, Versace stilettos with bow detailing and a pointed toe.

As for accessories, no expense was spared as the Bvlgari ambassador rocked a $54,000 Serpenti Tubogas watch and diamond rings from the luxury brand, alongside a black handbag.

© Getty Images Anne looked sensational in her Versace dress

Anne's headline-hitting fashion choices have seen her top many 'Best Dressed' lists after she teamed up with her stylist, Erin Walsh, who Anne calls "one of my great loves".

"I feel like I lived in a space for a really long time where I was so afraid of doing it wrong and so tightly connected to the idea of doing it right," she said in an interview with Porter magazine.

© Getty Images Anne accessorized with jewelry worth thousands

"It makes not a damn bit of difference if you do it right or wrong. The point is, are you having a good time? Do you feel like yourself? And is it working with you?"

Anne's stunning appearance comes ahead of her reunion with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday.

Anne, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep – who earned a SAG Award and Oscar nomination for her role as Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestley – will reunite on stage as presenters, it was announced on Thursday.

© Getty Images Anne has a close relationship with Versace

The film follows Anne's character, budding journalist Andrea Sachs, as she becomes Miranda's assistant, despite having no fashion knowledge, and learns the brutal and cruel ways of the fashion magazine industry.

Based on the book of the same name written by former Vogue employee, Lauren Weisberger, it is believed to be loosely based on Anna Wintour and became a box office smash.

© Getty Images Anne sat on the front row with K-pop star Hyunjin

Anne has an incredible catalog of work, but she admits that now she is in her forties, she is embracing tackling roles that challenge her.

"I've always been really upfront about being an ambitious person," she told Porter. "I have goals, I have dreams; they don't look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I'm still pursuing them."

She continued: "When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.

© Getty Images Anne has had fashion renaissance since teaming up with her stylist

"The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic."

Anne added: "Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker tape parade – someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix.'"

