8 striking outfits you need to see from the 2020 TV BAFTAs

These stars know how to dress to impress...

It's a strange year for The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, which was held virtually on Friday 31 July following the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped celebrities such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Stacey Dooley from wowing fans with their outfits! They joined host Richard Ayoade and other stars as guest presenters in the closed studio on Friday night, providing fans with a closer look at their stunning ensembles.

From plunging necklines to backless gowns and crisp suits, here's what some of our favourite stars are wearing to mark the occasion…

 

Richard Ayoade

Comedian Richard Ayoade wowed with a very quirky shirt at the awards! The cream botanical and bird print shirt was layered underneath a grey suit, with a red tie and bright laces adding a pop of colour.

Stacey Dooley

The Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans with her black strapless dress. Stacey's frock of choice featured an elegant sweetheart neckline with a fitted silhouette and fishtail skirt, and she paired it with matching black heels and delicate gold jewellery.

For her beauty look, the TV presenter opted for her dramatic dark eye makeup, dewy skin and styled her hair into a gorgeous updo.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones posed for photos with her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal, which revealed her pretty black midi dress. It featured an embellished top and long straps with a daring backless design. She paired it with stunning Jimmy Choo crystal-embellished heels and wore her dark hair down, showing off her iconic fringe!

 

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer might not be walking the TV BAFTA red carpet physically this year, but the Killing Eve star still got glammed up for the event in the garden of her Liverpool home. Just one look at her colourful frock from Duro Olowu tells us she would stolen the show!

Paul Mescal

Paul's outfit perfectly complimented his co-star Daisy's dress! The dapper actor dressed down his grey suit with a white T-shirt and matching chunky trainers.

Nina Toussaint White

This shade of pink perfectly suits Nina, don't you think? The actress sported a strapless frock with white lace detailing, and we bet the floaty silhouette was a welcome relief in the heat! Nina finished off her look with purple heels and natural makeup.

Emily Atack

We're loving Emily Atack's pastel short suit! Dressing for the hot summer weather, the I'm A Celebrity star opted for a pretty green blazer, matching shorts and a black cami top with matching strappy heels. With her blonde hair styled in a curly updo, her look screams effortless!

 

Aisling Bea

Aisling Bea was sure to turn heads in her spotty number! Her off-the-shoulder dress featured a figure-hugging design, and she added a pop of colour with turquoise shoes.

